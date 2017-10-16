Farsali's New Jelly Beam Highlighter Is the Coolest Strobing Product of 2017

Farsali has quickly established itself as a major player in the beauty space. Even with just three products, including the influencer-favorite Unicorn Essence, the indie brand got picked up by Sephora.com. Now, we are excited to announce that Farsali is expanding to include a fresh, innovative product. Meet Jelly Beam, the line's first-ever highlighter.

Jelly Beam has a unique formula in that it sits like a jelly in the container, glides on like a gel, but sets like a powder. The hybrid is described as a wet-satin finish. Observe it in action below!

A post shared by CEO/Founder @farsalicare (@lifeofsal) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Here you can see the color:

A post shared by FARSÁLI - Beauty with Benefits (@farsalicare) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Jelly Beam also offers skincare benefits, thanks to sodium hyaluronate and brown seaweed extract. These are both nourishing ingredients.

What is also different about Jelly Beam is how many ways you can use it. Try it as makeup (on top of cheeks, eyelids, etc.), or make your own luminous concoction. It is meant to be mixed with Farsali oil serums and foundation. You can even add a drop to your body moisturizer for a head-to-toe sheen.

The only bummer? You need to wait until Nov. 1 to snag the Jelly Beam Illuminator in Glazed ($40) at farsali.com. (Also, the fact that this initial iteration of Jelly Beam has a shade name hints there could be additional colors coming — fingers crossed!)