Since Fenty Beauty Doesn't Have a Holiday Vault, We Made It For You
Considering that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty only made its debut in September, there hasn't been much time for the line to develop an ultimate vault like many cosmetics brands offer during the holidays. But with so many cult-favorite products available for dedicated beauty babes and Rihanna fans, we felt it was about time to narrow down the "greatest hits" from Fenty Beauty into our dream vault.
These picks are the best of the best from Fenty Beauty — minus the full-coverage foundation, which offers such a diverse range of shades that we could never pick just one — and you'll want them all in your makeup arsenal ASAP. Check out the must haves from Rihanna's line so far!
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$18
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Paper
$16
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush
$24
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
$34
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Alien Bae
$20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
$19
