Since Fenty Beauty Doesn't Have a Holiday Vault, We Made It For You

Considering that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty only made its debut in September, there hasn't been much time for the line to develop an ultimate vault like many cosmetics brands offer during the holidays. But with so many cult-favorite products available for dedicated beauty babes and Rihanna fans, we felt it was about time to narrow down the "greatest hits" from Fenty Beauty into our dream vault.

These picks are the best of the best from Fenty Beauty — minus the full-coverage foundation, which offers such a diverse range of shades that we could never pick just one — and you'll want them all in your makeup arsenal ASAP. Check out the must haves from Rihanna's line so far!