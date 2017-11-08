 Skip Nav
Since Fenty Beauty Doesn't Have a Holiday Vault, We Made It For You

Considering that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty only made its debut in September, there hasn't been much time for the line to develop an ultimate vault like many cosmetics brands offer during the holidays. But with so many cult-favorite products available for dedicated beauty babes and Rihanna fans, we felt it was about time to narrow down the "greatest hits" from Fenty Beauty into our dream vault.

These picks are the best of the best from Fenty Beauty — minus the full-coverage foundation, which offers such a diverse range of shades that we could never pick just one — and you'll want them all in your makeup arsenal ASAP. Check out the must haves from Rihanna's line so far!

Sephora Lip Gloss
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$18
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Gloss
Sephora Makeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Paper
$16
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Makeup
Sephora Eye Shadow
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Shadow
Sephora Brushes & Applicators
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Brushes & Applicators
Sephora Beauty Products
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
$34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Beauty Products
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
$32
$32
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Alien Bae
$20
$20
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Sephora Makeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Makeup
Sephora Lipstick
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
$54
$54
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110
$34
$34
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Invisimatte Blotting Paper
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Alien Bae
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Gravity
Match Stix Trio
Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110
