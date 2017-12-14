Meet the First Afro-Hawaiian Woman to Star in a Major Beauty Campaign

A post shared by Taíja (@taijaax3) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Sephora delighted everyone when it announced its holiday campaign was not only its most diverse ever but also featured actual Sephora employees. Over 1,000 of the store's consultants applied to be part of the campaign, and only 10 were selected. While the campaign came out in October, one of its stars, 23-year-old Taija Kerr, only recently went viral on Twitter after she announced she is the first Afro-Hawaiian woman to be featured in a major beauty campaign.

"This year all of my insecurities brought me the biggest opportunity of my life," the New York City-based makeup artist tweeted.

Aloha I'm Taija, 23, this year all of my insecurities brought me the biggest opportunity of my life. I am the FIRST Afro-Hawaiian Women to be displayed on a beauty campaign. Mahalo @sephora ➿ pic.twitter.com/wpdcZ5qCnS — Taí (@taijaax3) December 13, 2017

The praise and celebration came swiftly, with tens of thousands of people congratulating and complimenting her. Many elaborated on the fact that Afro-Hawaiians are extremely underrepresented — not just in beauty but in all media. Others also noted how Taija being featured opens doors for others.

Sis. I didn't even know Afro-Hawaiians existed. I thought I was alone. I'm not even a makeup buyer but whatever you're selling, I'm buying. Aloha, ohana! 🤙🏾❤️ https://t.co/KnhcD3DPVe — CddlSzn. (@lilreddrae) December 14, 2017

Ya'll have no idea how important I think she is. Like there are a lotta Asian-Hawaiian womyn in the industry but not a lotta darker Hawaiians. This representation matters, support matters so thank you for working your ass off to make room for others. https://t.co/d1uhso8ka6 — Keakeake (@8keakeake) December 14, 2017

OH MY GOD I LOVE THIS!!! Dark skinned Hawaiians usually get the short end of the stick to know that you're going to be a part of a beauty campaign is actually bringing tears to my eyes. I can think of so many cousins, nephews, and nieces who are going to see you and love you. — あんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱん (@hngryboiz) December 14, 2017

Afro-Hawaiians definitely get the short end of the stick. Having friends and family that will be able to look up to and relate to you is just so good to know. — あんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱんあんぱん (@hngryboiz) December 14, 2017

In response, she elaborated on why having a woman who looks like her in a beauty campaign is so significant. "Most [Hawaiians] don't have curly 'Afro' curly hair and I have the softer Hawaiian features. My father is Hawaiian. My mother is black, so I'm considered Afro-Hawaiian to put them together," she wrote.

Congrats, Taija!