Get Up Close and Personal With Swatches From the Gigi x Maybelline Collection

So, you've been eyeing swag from the Gigi x Maybelline collection, but want to see what it looks like IRL before you hit the "checkout" button. Well, we have you covered.

We got our hands on key pieces from the new collection (including palettes, lipsticks, and highlighter) and swatched them all, so you can see the products live before you buy. If you thought they were cool when Gigi debuted her packaging, you'll be running to the drugstore once you see them in action.

Read on to get a better look at all of the products ahead, and watch this space for more swatches!