The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
You're Gonna Want to Hurry — Sephora Is Offering Amazing Sales on Your Favorite Items
This Is Why Perfume Gives You a Headache
0
Get Up Close and Personal With Swatches From the Gigi x Maybelline Collection

So, you've been eyeing swag from the Gigi x Maybelline collection, but want to see what it looks like IRL before you hit the "checkout" button. Well, we have you covered.

We got our hands on key pieces from the new collection (including palettes, lipsticks, and highlighter) and swatched them all, so you can see the products live before you buy. If you thought they were cool when Gigi debuted her packaging, you'll be running to the drugstore once you see them in action.

Read on to get a better look at all of the products ahead, and watch this space for more swatches!

Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick
Gigi Hadid x Myabelline New York Colorsensational Lipstick Swatches
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Liquid Strobe
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Liquid Strobe Swatches
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Shadow Palette in Warm
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Shadow Palette in Warm Swatches
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Shadow Palette in Cool
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Shadow Palette in Cool Swatches
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Contour Palette in Cool
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Contour Palette in Cool Swatches
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Contour Palette in Warm
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Eye Contour Palette in Warm Swatches
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Tinted Primer
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York Tinted Primer Swatches
