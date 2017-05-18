Coolest Preteen Ever Chops Off Her Hair to Support Her Bullied Sister

Most preteens are just trying to fit in. But 11-year-old Sarah Orrick doesn't seem to be worried about what her peers think. After hearing that her younger sister Jorgia was getting bullied by boys at school for her short hairstyle, Sarah chopped off her locks, too. Hairstylist Noelle Shore posted two photos of Sarah's badass look to her Instagram page and explained that the preteen had a very specific idea of what she wanted.

Noell told Yahoo Beauty that she just cut exactly what Sarah asked. "She spoke with her hands and said, 'I want this piece of hair to swirl around the back of my head' and 'I want it cut here.' All I did was carve it."

After Noell posted the image, people left comments praising Sarah for her self confidence and bravery. Some people commented that the story had truly touched them, and they wished someone had stood up for them like this when they were bullied as kids.

We think Sarah's look is totally badass and admire her fearless attitude. We see a budding beauty maven (and impressive woman) in the making.