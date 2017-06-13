Quick! Get These New Gravity Mud Sonic Blue Tubes Because "They Gotta Go Fast!"

The internet collectively freaked out in 2016 when Glamglow debuted a blue version of the brand's popular GravityMud Firming Treatment in a blue hue, inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog. Beauty-lovers everywhere clamored to get their hands on this mask, and photos of the blue mask dominated social media. Unfortunately, in typical Sonic style, the mask sold out fast.

Now the blue mask is back and available in three character-adorned tubes. You can choose between Sonic, Knuckles, or Tails to help you lift, firm, and contour your skin. The tubes are available on Glamglow's website and at Sephora for a limited time for $22. If you're a huge fan of the Sega franchise, consider picking up one of each before they sell out for good.