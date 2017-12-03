 Skip Nav
Your Glitter-Obsessed BFF Will Freak Out Over These 18 Sparkly Beauty Gifts
Your Glitter-Obsessed BFF Will Freak Out Over These 18 Sparkly Beauty Gifts

Everything is instantly better once you add sparkles to it. That's why we created the ultimate glitter gift guide for beauty-loving girls. These items are so pretty, you'll want to stare at them for hours. Snag them while you can, and wrap them up for the holidays — or just treat yourself. Either way, it will be the best purchase you have made all year long.

South Moon Under Skin Care
Pinch Provisions Pom Pom Mini Emergency Kit Burgundy
$20
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more South Moon Under Skin Care
Stila Written In The Stars Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set
$25
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Ulta Eye Care
Miss Spa Glitter Gel Eye Mask
$7.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Care
Asos Body Cleansers
BOD Exclusive 20 min Mermaid Bath Prep - With Pink Shimmer
$15.99
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Body Cleansers
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Eye Shadow
Liquid Glitter Cosmetic Brish Set and Pouch
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Nail Polish
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer - Shattered Souls/0.5 oz.
$18
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Nail Polish
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Pigment and Glitter Kit/0.08 oz.
$29.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more M·A·C Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Anthropologie
Rollerball Glitter Fragrance Oil
$20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Fragrances
Forever 21
Rainbow Face & Body Glitter
$5.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Beauty Tools
Shein
Zipper Glitter Cosmetic Bag
$8
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Makeup & Travel Bags
Urban Outfitters
Emoji Nail Polish
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Nail Polish
Frank
Body Shimmer Scrub
$19.95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Frank Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Forever 21
Mani Set
$5.90 $4
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Beauty Tools
Sephora
Glitter, Gold, & Everything Bold Clutch
$26 $18
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Makeup & Travel Bags
Forever 21
Unicorn Hair Glitter
$7.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hair Care
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Lip Gloss
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
