Glitter Beauty Gifts
Your Glitter-Obsessed BFF Will Freak Out Over These 18 Sparkly Beauty Gifts
Your Glitter-Obsessed BFF Will Freak Out Over These 18 Sparkly Beauty Gifts
Everything is instantly better once you add sparkles to it. That's why we created the ultimate glitter gift guide for beauty-loving girls. These items are so pretty, you'll want to stare at them for hours. Snag them while you can, and wrap them up for the holidays — or just treat yourself. Either way, it will be the best purchase you have made all year long.
Pinch Provisions Pom Pom Mini Emergency Kit Burgundy
$20
from South Moon Under
BOD Exclusive 20 min Mermaid Bath Prep - With Pink Shimmer
$15.99
from Asos
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
from JCPenney
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer - Shattered Souls/0.5 oz.
$18
from Saks Fifth Avenue
MAC Snow Ball Pigment and Glitter Kit/0.08 oz.
$29.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Rollerball Glitter Fragrance Oil
$20
from Anthropologie
Rainbow Face & Body Glitter
$5.90
Emoji Nail Polish
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Glitter, Gold, & Everything Bold Clutch
$26 $18
from Sephora
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter
$19
from Sephora
