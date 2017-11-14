Glitter Makeup For Holidays
50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree
'Tis the season to OD on sparkle and shine. While the holidays are a time to adorn your home with twinkle lights and tinsel, it's also a time to adorn yourself with glitter. Ahead, we've searched far and wide for the absolute best shimmer makeup products. From eye-shadow palettes to lipstick, to glitter pigments, shop all the shiny goods to get your face lookin' festive. Get your KiraKira app ready.
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Cosmetic Glitter - Aqua
$15
Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner
$20
FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
from JCPenney
Glitter POP! Peel-Off Eyeliner
$20
Winky Lux Glitter Balm
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Extreme Shimmer Shadow Nude Palette
$11.99
Skinny Dip Ultra Foil Shimmer Shadows Palette - No Color
$40
Sparkling Cream Eyeshadow Palette
$4.99
Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
$24
Velour Lashes Luminous Lash Collection
$28
BBROWBAR - Limited Edition Brow Glitter - Gold
$20
Prisme Quatuor Intense & Radiant Eyeshadow - Frisson
$59
Full Metal Shadow - Taupe Drop 3
$30
Make-Up Dual Glitter Pot - Nonchalant
$10.50
from Asos
Surratt Beauty Prismatique Lipstick
$36
Kat Von D Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick
$22
Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette
$55
COL-LAB Glitter & Go Eye Pigment A List
$10.99
from Sally Beauty
Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Collection
$45
Limited Edition Tarteist PRO Glitter Liner
$24
Ciaté London Glitter Flip
$19
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27
Cailyn Cosmetics Star Wave Glitter Lip Tint
$22
from Dillard's
TOUCH IN SOL Touch In Sol Metallist Liquid Foil & Glitter Eye Shadow Duo
$25
from JCPenney
MAC Snow Ball Pink Pigment & Glitter Kit - Pink
$29.50
Eye Shadow Singles
$12 $6
Axiology Natural Organic Lipstick.
$30
from REVOLVE
