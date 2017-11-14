 Skip Nav
50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree
50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree

'Tis the season to OD on sparkle and shine. While the holidays are a time to adorn your home with twinkle lights and tinsel, it's also a time to adorn yourself with glitter. Ahead, we've searched far and wide for the absolute best shimmer makeup products. From eye-shadow palettes to lipstick, to glitter pigments, shop all the shiny goods to get your face lookin' festive. Get your KiraKira app ready.

Nordstrom Makeup
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Cosmetic Glitter - Aqua
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Makeup
Urban Decay
Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
JCPenney Eye Shadow
FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
$59
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Eye Shadow
Too Faced
Glitter POP! Peel-Off Eyeliner
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Urban Outfitters Makeup
Winky Lux Glitter Balm
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Makeup
Make Up For Ever
Glitters
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Make Up For Ever Body Shimmer & Glitter
Physicians Formula
Extreme Shimmer Shadow Nude Palette
$11.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Physicians Formula Eye Shadow
Jouer
Skinny Dip Ultra Foil Shimmer Shadows Palette - No Color
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jouer Eye Shadow
J.Cat Beauty
Sparkling Cream Eyeshadow Palette
$4.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more J.Cat Beauty Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Eye Kandy Glitter
$8
from morphebrushes.com
Buy Now
Stila
Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Stila Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
NYX #GlitterGoals Kit
$15
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Wunder2 Glitter Jelly
$16
from wunder2.com
Buy Now
Sephora Eye Makeup
Velour Lashes Luminous Lash Collection
$28
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Pur
Quick Pro Glitters Eye Polish Kit
$39
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Pur Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
NET-A-PORTER.COM Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
BBROWBAR - Limited Edition Brow Glitter - Gold
$20
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
ELF Stardust Glitter Liner
$4
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Givenchy
Prisme Quatuor Intense & Radiant Eyeshadow - Frisson
$59
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Givenchy Eye Shadow
Saint Laurent
Full Metal Shadow - Taupe Drop 3
$30
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Beauty Products
Models Own Celestial Lip Glitter Kit
$4
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Anna Sui
Multi Glitter
$24 $13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Anna Sui Makeup
Asos
Make-Up Dual Glitter Pot - Nonchalant
$10.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
NARS
Women's Shimmer Eyeshadow
$26
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more NARS Eye Shadow
H&M
Glitter Mascara/Eyeliner
$6.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
H&M
Loose Glitter
$6.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Sephora Lip Products
Surratt Beauty Prismatique Lipstick
$36
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products
Sephora Lip Gloss
Kat Von D Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick
$22
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Gloss
Milk Makeup
Glitter Glaze Quad
$49
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Milk Makeup Makeup
Urban Decay
Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette
$55
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Shadow
Sally Beauty Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
COL-LAB Glitter & Go Eye Pigment A List
$10.99
from Sally Beauty
Buy Now See more Sally Beauty Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
BH Cosmetics Glitter Collection
$5
from bhcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Bobbi Brown
Sparkle Eye Shadow
$35
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Too Faced
Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Collection
$45
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Karity Unicorn Dreams Palette
$25
from karity.com
Buy Now
Tarte
Limited Edition Tarteist PRO Glitter Liner
$24
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Sephora Lip Products
Ciaté London Glitter Flip
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products
Cinnfully Chic Glitter Lips
$21
from cinnfullychicbeauty.com
Buy Now
Beauty Junkees Golden Glitz Gold Loose Glitter Kit
$20
from shop.beautyjunkees.com
Buy Now
Bodyography Glitter Pigments
$23
from bodyography.com
Buy Now
Gerard Cosmetics Hollywood Blvd Lipstick
$19
from gerardcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Lit Metals Escape + Gold Glitter
$19
from litcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Sephora Eye Shadow
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Shadow
Dillard's Lip Gloss
Cailyn Cosmetics Star Wave Glitter Lip Tint
$22
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Dillard's Lip Gloss
JCPenney Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
TOUCH IN SOL Touch In Sol Metallist Liquid Foil & Glitter Eye Shadow Duo
$25
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Pink Pigment & Glitter Kit - Pink
$29.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Sephora
Ultra Shine Lip Gel
$12 $5
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Gloss
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Eye Shadow Singles
$12 $6
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow
REVOLVE Lipstick
Axiology Natural Organic Lipstick.
$30
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Lipstick
