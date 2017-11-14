50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree

'Tis the season to OD on sparkle and shine. While the holidays are a time to adorn your home with twinkle lights and tinsel, it's also a time to adorn yourself with glitter. Ahead, we've searched far and wide for the absolute best shimmer makeup products. From eye-shadow palettes to lipstick, to glitter pigments, shop all the shiny goods to get your face lookin' festive. Get your KiraKira app ready.



20 Gorgeous Glitter Nail Polishes to Wear This Holiday Season Related