If You Hate Blood but Love Glitter, You'll Obsess Over This Holographic Zombie Makeup

If gory makeup isn't quite your cup of tea but you still want to turn heads this Halloween, we just discovered a cool idea that requires zero fake blood and all the glitter your heart could possibly desire. Mykie of Glam and Gore and Cristine of Simply Nailogical (aka the effing queen of all things holographic) worked together to create the dopest Halloween makeup look: a holographic zombie — or, in their words, a zom-bae. Hah!

They begin their step-by-step tutorial video by whipping up some homemade special-effects gelatin, which, they warn, apparently smells like "warm puke." How appetizing! Cristine covers herself with a trash bag before Mykie drips the gelatin on her face using a wooden craft stick. After slathering the mixture all over, the finished product somewhat looks like melted candle wax. Next up, Mykie applies silver paint over the dripping gelatin and adds shiny purple lipstick to Cristine's lips and bright purple eye shadow all around her eyes.

The last step? A heavy serving of glitter — duh! Using a paintbrush, Mykie dabs on NYX's face and body glitter in the Crystal shade, and the final result is so damn shiny that it actually appears to glow in the dark. After donning a flowing purple wig, Cristine looks like the sparkly Halloween queen we aspire to be this year. Watch their tutorial above to see exactly how to transform yourself into the most glamorous zombie to ever roam this earth.
SFXBeauty BloggersHalloween BeautyBeauty VideosBeauty TutorialsGlitterHalloween
