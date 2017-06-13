This 76-Year-Old Has Better Beauty Hacks Than You Do

 Skip Nav
Aging isn't something one typically looks forward to, as it's often associated with wrinkles, sagging, and "letting go." But Ari Seth Cohen knows how to make aging look like a beautiful rite of passage and one that everyone should aspire to experience. With his blog, Advanced Style, which is devoted "to capturing the sartorial savvy of the senior set," Ari showcases timeless beauty and makes everyone look forward to becoming a "glam grandma" one day!

Valerie Von Sobel is the personification of elegance and wisdom. The 76-year-old artist and interior designer is not only stunning, smart, and filled with stories from Old Hollywood (she used to date Elvis), but she also has more beauty tricks than anyone you know, and she learned them from the likes of Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe!

If you want to get to know more about the ladies of Advanced Style, you can purchase Ari's new book, Advanced Style: Older & Wiser.

Aside from offering up the ultimate beauty advice, Valerie also runs Andre Sobel River of Life Foundation, which provides financial resources to help single parents of catastrophically ill children whose wish is to stay at their children's bedsides. Her son Andre passed away from a brain tumor, so it is Valerie's life mission to help other families cope with the unbearable reality of losing a child.
Beauty TutorialBeauty VideoInterior DesignGrandmaHollywoodEye MakeupMakeup
