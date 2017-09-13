Your Hairstyle Could Actually Be Aging You — Here Are 11 Ways to Avoid That

We worry a lot about keeping our skin youthful, but have you ever considered how your hairstyle might be another culprit that's aging you? See: wispy bangs, limp locks, or chopping all your hair off once you've hit a certain age just because you think it's your social obligation to do so. The truth is, you can make simple hair changes that instantly leave you looking fresh-faced and, more importantly, give you a confidence boost. Ahead, we show you exactly how with the help of celeb hairstylists like Etienne Ortega, Franck Izquierdo, and more.