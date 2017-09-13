 Skip Nav
Beauty News
7 Totally '90s Beauty Trends That Came Back on the Spring 2018 Runways
The Royals
This Popular Lush Product Was Created For Princess Diana
Beauty Tips
18 Stunning Models Spill Skincare Hacks You Actually Haven't Heard Yet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your Hairstyle Could Actually Be Aging You — Here Are 11 Ways to Avoid That

We worry a lot about keeping our skin youthful, but have you ever considered how your hairstyle might be another culprit that's aging you? See: wispy bangs, limp locks, or chopping all your hair off once you've hit a certain age just because you think it's your social obligation to do so. The truth is, you can make simple hair changes that instantly leave you looking fresh-faced and, more importantly, give you a confidence boost. Ahead, we show you exactly how with the help of celeb hairstylists like Etienne Ortega, Franck Izquierdo, and more.

Related
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists

Go For Full-On Fringe
Add Some Va-Va-Volume
Shine On
Consider Length and Layers
Boost Your Texture
. . . Or Embrace Your Own Texture
Shampoo Strategically
Add Warmth
Get Glossed
Accessorize!
Leave It In Your Stylist's Hands
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall BeautyBeauty TipsBeauty TrendsAntiagingBeauty ShoppingHaircutBeauty ProductsHair
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Hair Colorists to Follow on Instagram
Beauty Trends
10 Hair Colorist Instagram Accounts That Will Brighten Up Your Feed
by Nile Cappello
Most Iconic Hollywood Hairstyles
Beauty Tips
The 10 Throwback Hollywood Hairstyles That Are Still Chic in 2017
by Wendy Gould
One Two Cosmetics Magnetic Lashes Review
Beauty Trends
I'm Hopelessly Addicted to Magnetic False Lashes (and Never Turning Back)
by Brinton Parker
Fighting Dark Spots on Latina Skin
Beauty Tips
Why Dark Spots Are More Common Among Latinas — and How to Finally Get Rid of Them
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds