Halle Berry's Purple Highlights Make Her Look Even Hotter — If That's Possible!

At 51 years old, Halle Berry proves rainbow hair is not just for millennials. Plus, when it comes to her own beauty, she is impervious to the passage of time and does not freaking age. While promoting her badass thriller, Kidnap, Halle has been experimenting with her red-carpet style, as well as her hair and makeup. Recently, she debuted new purple highlights.

On Instagram, Halle shared a brooding picture of herself with long dark hair interspersed with purple-pink highlights. Her mysterious caption read, "You'll never influence the world by being just like it." Though it's unclear if the hairstyle was meant for a project or undisclosed photo shoot, it's definitely unexpected given her signature light brown hair.

Only time will tell if the highlights are here to stay. However, we must say that she manages to only look trendier with each and every look she tries — including her recent throwback hair wraps! We'll just continue taking notes over here.

