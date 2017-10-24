13 Terrifyingly Cool Face-Paint Looks to Steal the Show on Halloween

We've covered the basics of Halloween makeup, from spooky nail art to eyes to this fresh Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" look. If you have already mastered the classic leopard tutorial, then you'll want to take your skills to the next level with the jaw-dropping face-paint ideas below. The requirements to complete these eye-catching looks? A steady hand, face paint, a brush, and patience! And since we know you are worried about the effects of all that product on your skin, this DIY pumpkin facial mask will cure all your post-Halloween struggles.

Source: Instagram user beautybybelinda