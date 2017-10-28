 Skip Nav
The Devil Is Literally in the Details With These Halloween Lip Art Ideas

During Halloween, most of us probably opt for a simple, DIY, often last-minute beauty look. But for some very dedicated souls, Halloween is the one time of year that no detail or idea is too complex, and lip art is the most incredible of all.

Seriously, how do people do it? Whether you're taking inspiration from Pennywise the Clown or staying true to a magical fandom like Harry Potter, there is lip art for every occasion, and Halloween is when it really comes to life.

Ahead, see some of the most frightening detailed lip art creations to admire (and possibly try) this Halloween.

