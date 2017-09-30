 Skip Nav
24 Halloween Tattoos That Will Put You in the Spooky Spirit All Year Long

Halloween is a true beauty girl's holiday — you get to be creative with your eyeliner, DIY adorable manicures, and break out the glitter. But those who are addicted to Oct. 31 don't have to wait all year to get their Halloween high. Instead, they can profess their wicked love with tattoos! Read on for 24 of the cutest (and spookiest!) ink ideas on Instagram.

Pretty Little Ghoul
Off With Her Hat
Tricky Fingers
A Friendly Ghost
Hang On to Your Hat!
What a Hoot
Every Day Is Halloween
Winged Wrist
Whispering Wings
Pumpkin Pointer
Cat Scratch Fever
Adorable Owl
Hitch a Ride!
Wickedly Witchy
Here Kitty, Kitty
Pumpkin Patch
Black Cat Crossed Your Path
Trick or Treat
Bat Magic
A Hope and a Hoot
Sexy Sorceress
Halloween Treats
Windblown Witch
Give Up the Ghost
