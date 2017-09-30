Halloween Tattoo Ideas
24 Halloween Tattoos That Will Put You in the Spooky Spirit All Year Long
Halloween is a true beauty girl's holiday — you get to be creative with your eyeliner, DIY adorable manicures, and break out the glitter. But those who are addicted to Oct. 31 don't have to wait all year to get their Halloween high. Instead, they can profess their wicked love with tattoos! Read on for 24 of the cutest (and spookiest!) ink ideas on Instagram.
