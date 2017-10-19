 Skip Nav
3 Unexpected Ways to Be Wonder Woman For Halloween: Zombie, Cyborg, and Pop Art
24 Bobs That Will Convince You It's Finally Time to Make the Chop
That Fenty Beauty Destroyer Strikes Again — but There's a "Method" to Her Madness
You'll Lose Your Head Over This Cut Throat Halloween Makeup

In preparation for Halloween, we've been binge-watching scary skeleton makeup tutorials on YouTube. But when we came across this headless costume, we got chills — the spooky, blood-curdling kind that make you sleep with the light on.

Australian makeup artist Sarah Mudle used body paint and a bit of liquid latex to get this cut throat look. Watch the Instagram video below to get the full head-rolling effect, and see the costume in full color ahead. We're adding Sarah to our list of beauty professionals to watch on Instagram this month. This headless makeup is only day one of her 31-day Halloween challenge.

A video posted by Sarah Mudle (@sarahmudle) on

