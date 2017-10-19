You'll Lose Your Head Over This Cut Throat Halloween Makeup

In preparation for Halloween, we've been binge-watching scary skeleton makeup tutorials on YouTube. But when we came across this headless costume, we got chills — the spooky, blood-curdling kind that make you sleep with the light on.

Australian makeup artist Sarah Mudle used body paint and a bit of liquid latex to get this cut throat look. Watch the Instagram video below to get the full head-rolling effect, and see the costume in full color ahead. We're adding Sarah to our list of beauty professionals to watch on Instagram this month. This headless makeup is only day one of her 31-day Halloween challenge.