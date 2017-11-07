People Are Carving Hearts Into their Brows, and the Internet Doesn't Love It

A post shared by memes 👾 (@______teenagers______) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

It's hard to keep up with kids these days and their Instagram beauty trends. From feathered arches to the squiggle brows that will life on in infamy, such freaky trends remain the one constant in an unpredictable world. Now, as Teen Vogue reports, we can add Heart Brows to that ever-growing list of questionable styles.

Picture a full, bold Instagram brow — now imagine carving a miniheart right smack dab in the center of such perfection. Since we've all lived through the era of grossly overplucked arches and thankfully emerged on the more natural side of things, that thought alone might give you major anxiety. That is what the comments section of Instagram is for, and people are taking to the forum to vent their concerns — and exhaustion — over the barrage of wacky brow trends.

As one person screamed into the viral void, "Why are you doing this to us?" Another put their foot down, writing, "I think the f*ck not." And many questioned how the grow-out period of such a style would go down, with one writing, "You know how much extra grooming your gotta do to do that? And when you don't want it anymore you've have this gross unclean heart on your eyebrow for like a year."

Of course, to the jaded beauty connoisseur's eye, the stamp on that brow could definitely be photoshopped. And, while Heart Brows drummed up some controversy, others were into it. As one armchair diplomat wrote, "This is cuter than the wavy brow. I don't get why people have to freak out ab[out] this stuff...if people want a heart in their brows or wavy/braided brows, let them. It's not hurting you."

Let that comment be a lesson to us: all you need is love (and a heart brow, apparently).