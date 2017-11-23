 Skip Nav
23 Heartbeat Tattoos That'll Leave You Breathless

When you want to get a special ink to honor someone you love, you can go with their name or birthday or pull an Angelina Jolie and get the coordinates of where they were born. If none of these options seems appealing, however, a simple way to represent the person (or pet) you love is through their heartbeat. Getting someone's heartbeat tattooed on your body is not a completely novel idea, but that doesn't make it any less special. Since every person's heart rate is different, the ink design you choose is quite unique. Keep reading to see the touching images Instagram users shared for inspiration of your own.

Ups and Downs
Cross Heartbeat
City Life
Starry Eyes
Baby's Heartbeat
Invisible Lines
Dynamic Duo
"Family"
Special Message
Triplets
Puppy Love
Flatline
Rhythm Goes On
"Forever"
Tiny Heart
The Climb
Little Lines
High Tide
"I Love My Life"
"Just Keep Breathing"
Musical
Colorful
Above the Heart
