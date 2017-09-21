13 Manicures That Are Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus

While we wouldn't fault you for watching Hocus Pocus year-round, we have finally entered the season where it is socially acceptable to be loud and proud about your love for the cult film. So what better way for beauty junkies to celebrate than by repping the Sanderson sisters on their manis?

Around Instagram, nail artists are toiling and troubling over some crazy-realistic Hocus Pocus-inspired looks. The witchy women of Salem are sprouting up as designs on both short, clean cuts and long, bedazzled claw nails. That means every child of the '90s can get in on this trend, no matter their preferred style.

Ahead, we've found the 13 most bewitching Hocus Pocus manicures, because that is truly the spookiest number. Read on, but be prepared to start practicing that casual, "look at my nails" pose for all of the pictures you're definitely going to want to take with these babies.



Image Source: Disney



