These Are the Top 10 Haircuts For 2017, According to Stylists

Hottest Haircuts 2017

These Are the Top 10 Haircuts For 2017, According to Stylists

New year, new haircut, am I right? Resolutions for beauty girls (and boys!) are all about experimenting with your look. And one of the most obvious ways to do that is by getting a fresh chop. According to these celebrity stylists and top salon pros, a new haircut can completely change your face and hair routine. Plus, it's fun to head back to the office and receive compliments about your makeover moment.

No matter your natural hair texture or desired length, we asked these brilliant stylists for inspiration and tips on what cut to get and how to style it. Keep reading, and get ready to screenshot your 2017 dream hair.

Image Source: Getty
The Modern Shag 
The Modern Shag 
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff

The cut: The Modern Shag

Celebrity inspiration: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

What it looks like: "The key to getting a shag cut that looks cool and modern is to keep the layers longer in proportion to the length (otherwise it looks dated)," said Rodney Cutler, a Redken ambassador and Cutler salon owner.

What to ask for at the salon: "If you have thick hair, ask for lots of layers so to take out some of the weight," he explained. "If you have fine, straight hair, make sure the layers are a bit choppy and not too seamless in order to achieve the desired texture."

Styling tip: "The new and improved shag cuts look best styled a bit more polished," he added. "Hair should be smooth and healthy looking; however, avoid blow-drying with a round brush — you'll end up looking more soccer mom than supermodel.

"Whether you're wearing it straight or wavy, make sure the ends are straight. Then finish with a texturizing product. Redken Wind Blown 05 is great used all over for matte finish, and a product like Redken Rough Paste 12 can be used on ends for separation and definition."

Redken
Windblown 05
$19
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Redken Hair Care
Shattered Long Layer Shag With Bangs
Shattered Long Layer Shag With Bangs
Image Source: Getty / Paul Zimmerman

The cut: Shattered Long Layer Shag With Bangs

Celebrity inspiration: Halle Berry

What it looks like: This is a superlayered long hairstyle with texturizing being the hero. In the look, bangs have been added as well as lots of facial framing to create the overall shag element.

What to ask for at the salon: "This is definitely one of those 'just go for it' moments in the salon," explained Kérastase Paris consulting hairstylist Matt Fugate. "This look is for the girl who loves her length but wants a modern update. Ask your stylist to chop and a messy fringe that grazes between your eyelid and brow. Go longer at first, so that it leaves room to texturize. Then, freehand in some layers using a razor all throughout the crown. Add in face-framing layers to break up the shape of the cut, as well as lots of layers through the sides and back. Something to key in on is to not cut the hair too short over the ears and around the face. Those stay long to keep the integrity of the long style, but the hair above and on the crown can be cut."

Styling tip: "You want to create a thick texture here. Think: 'raw denim jeans,' not a 'silk dress.' Load wet hair with a thickening gel — my fave is Kérastase Thermiques line — they complement the Matérialiste well.

"Flip over your locks and blast with the blow dryer. This is a time you can be rough on the blow-drying in order to activate product and 'rough up' the style. Once dry, use a medium or small (or both!) curling iron to twist, wrap, and rope the hair in random ways so that the texture is multiplied. Once done, flip hair again and shake it! You can finish with a texturizing spray like V.I.P. to add extra grit and volume."

Wild and Free Texture
Wild and Free Texture
Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo

The cut: Wild and Free Texture

Celebrity inspiration: Alicia Keys

What it looks like: "This is a beautiful statement haircut that has more to it than meets the eye," Fugate said. "For the super curly-haired girls, this is all about shape and balance and knowing how the hair is going to react to the cut."

What to ask for at the salon: "Ask your stylist to set in a great shape; the architecture in this cut is key. Then, once you have some strong lines cut into the layers, you want to let this style do its thing, and then perfect it like you would a bonsai tree. You can shape the curls by slightly deconstructing them and freeing the weight of them to allow for airiness."

Styling tip: "This look is all about the curls, and a great product for this is Curl Fever. A few pumps in wet hair, and then you let the hair do its own thing. You can pick it out and build the party up and then let the shape of the cut synergize with the texture and rock it out."

Choppy Pixie
Choppy Pixie
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall

The cut: Choppy Pixie

Celebrity inspiration: Kiersey Clemons

What it looks like: "Right now we are having a hair renaissance," said Spoke & Weal founder Jon Reyman. "Seems like everything is available to everyone. No one is saying, 'Oh I can't go short because I am curly or my face shape is this way so that doesn't work.' There are a lot less 'rules,' and I think we will continue to see natural hair texture at all different lengths. This is great for anyone who wants to have a haircut as a style. The cut is a statement and inspires confidence as there is nothing to hide behind."

What to ask for at the salon: Keep the fringe short, and add lots of layers all over. Keep it thick (meaning leave lots of weight in the hair; it's a heavier, thicker, and stronger look). Texture rules in this cut, curly, wavy, or straight.

Styling tip: "Use minimum products — just a little hold product such as Aveda Volumizing Tonic and a very light oil light smoothing fluid to soften, only if necessary. This style is really about minimal work, minimal product, very natural look. Less is more."

Aveda
Volumizing Tonic(TM)
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Aveda Hair Care
Layered Curly Cut
Layered Curly Cut
Image Source: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer

The cut: Layered Curly Cut

Celebrity inspiration: Yara Shahidi

What it looks like: According to Reyman, this layered chop is best for women with naturally curly hair. Layers help curls air-dry in better placement.

What to ask for at the salon: "Ask your hairdresser for layers," Reyman noted. "Depending on your texture, ask your hairdresser to cut so that the curliest version of your cut will shrink up to your shoulders. The hair is about the texture, and not as much about the cut. Wear your hair frizzy, curly, and natural."

Styling tip: "Take advantage of doing nothing for once in your life," he joked. "Embrace what happens. Finish your look with cool makeup or an oversized sweater. Make sure to relish in how easy this is."

Chin-Length Bob
Chin-Length Bob
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland

The cut: Chin-Length Bob

Celebrity inspiration: Léa Seydoux

What it looks like: "This is the perfect go-to for women with straight and fine hair or straight and thick hair," Reyman said of the short chop. The straightforward cut may not necessarily be new, but it definitely feels on-trend for 2017. Short hair, bobs, and lobs are definitely still "in."

What to ask for at the salon: "Ask for a chin-length bob, all one length," he said. "Keep it blunt. If you have a lot of hair, very dense hair, have it texturized or thinned out but without layering. There should be no layers to this cut."

Styling tip: "Simple," Reyman explained. "Show off the cut by wearing it pin straight. Wavy and mess work well too. A heat protectant spray, like Aveda Brilliant Damage Control, and flat iron to style straight or for putting bend in will be your go-tos for this cut."

Aveda
'Brilliant(TM)' Damage Control(TM)
$21
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Aveda Hair Care
Structured A-Line Lob
Structured A-Line Lob
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

The cut: Structured A-Line Lob

Celebrity inspiration: Fergie

What it looks like: "This is for the woman who is trying to grow her traditional bob shape," said Matrix celebrity stylist Nick Stenson. "It has a strong, heavy line with movement in the midsections."

Styling tip: "Blow-dry smooth, and then add in Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray to build in movement without sacrificing the length," he explained.

Matrix
Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray
$18
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Matrix Clothes and Shoes
Micro Afro
Micro Afro
Image Source: Getty / Steve Mack

The cut: Micro Afro

Celebrity inspiration: Lupita Nyong'o

What it looks like: "This cut is for the woman who wants to look on trend but maintain her natural curl," Stenson said. "It's a short crop on highly textured hair to show off the face features."

Styling tip: "Apply Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Replenish Oil Mist to hair overnight as a treatment and wash out in the morning to keep it soft and manageable," he added.

Matrix
Biolage R.A.W. Replenish Oil Mist
$24
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Matrix Beauty Products
Soft Undercut  
Soft Undercut  
Image Source: Getty / D Dipasupil

The cut: Soft Undercut

Celebrity inspiration: Alexa Chung

What it looks like: "A soft undercut is used to remove bulk from the interior and to add texture to the baseline," explained Anh Co Tran, L'Oréal Professionnel international stylist and co-owner of Ramirez Tran Salon. "It's a really popular style and people are just catching on — this will definitely be a big trend in 2017."

What to ask for at the salon: "To achieve, ask your hairdresser to go slightly shorter in the back, with a soft undercut and lots of shaggy layers," he said.

Styling tip: "Grab a 1.5-inch curling iron to accentuate the look and add loose ringlets without curling the roots or the ends of the hair to do so," Tran noted. "Add in texture spray or a texturizing powder like L'Oréal Professionnel True Grip."

L'Oreal
Tecni.Art True Grip
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Hair Care
Textured 1930s-Inspired Bob
Textured 1930s-Inspired Bob
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

The cut: Textured 1930s-Inspired Bob

Celebrity inspiration: Miranda Kerr

What it looks like: "This cut is best suited for wavy to straight hair textures," said Butterfly Studio Salon senior stylist, Vanessa Fernandez. "It's a sweet yet sexy look approximately hitting at chin length (more or less) with added layers."

What to ask for at the salon: "At the salon, ask for subtle graduation and to keep the cut slightly A-line, meaning shorter in the back to front," she said. "Adding 90-degree layers will give you the movement you want. Ask for a wavy blow-dry and curling iron set to get this look."

Styling tip: "At home, style with a blow dryer and small brush, create bounce, and use a one-inch iron to lock in the waves," she explained. "Keep in mind all should be styled away from the base. Brush out and spray."

