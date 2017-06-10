These Are the Top 10 Haircuts For 2017, According to Stylists

The cut: Shattered Long Layer Shag With Bangs

Celebrity inspiration: Halle Berry

What it looks like: This is a superlayered long hairstyle with texturizing being the hero. In the look, bangs have been added as well as lots of facial framing to create the overall shag element.

What to ask for at the salon: "This is definitely one of those 'just go for it' moments in the salon," explained Kérastase Paris consulting hairstylist Matt Fugate. "This look is for the girl who loves her length but wants a modern update. Ask your stylist to chop and a messy fringe that grazes between your eyelid and brow. Go longer at first, so that it leaves room to texturize. Then, freehand in some layers using a razor all throughout the crown. Add in face-framing layers to break up the shape of the cut, as well as lots of layers through the sides and back. Something to key in on is to not cut the hair too short over the ears and around the face. Those stay long to keep the integrity of the long style, but the hair above and on the crown can be cut."

Styling tip: "You want to create a thick texture here. Think: 'raw denim jeans,' not a 'silk dress.' Load wet hair with a thickening gel — my fave is Kérastase Thermiques line — they complement the Matérialiste well.

"Flip over your locks and blast with the blow dryer. This is a time you can be rough on the blow-drying in order to activate product and 'rough up' the style. Once dry, use a medium or small (or both!) curling iron to twist, wrap, and rope the hair in random ways so that the texture is multiplied. Once done, flip hair again and shake it! You can finish with a texturizing spray like V.I.P. to add extra grit and volume."