You Can Now Buy Makeup on Spotify — Here's How

Image Source: Courtesy Pat McGrath Labs

The worlds of music and beauty have always been intertwined, but now they're living together on the same platform: Spotify. As of Nov. 13, for the first time ever, you will be able to buy makeup on the streaming service. And it's not just any makeup. It's Pat freakin' McGrath makeup.

The ecommerce addition — made possible through Merchbar, which already sells band tees, posters, and vinyls via Spotify — is being tested out on just one artist's page, Maggie Lindemann. The rising star, pictured above, is a new McGrath muse and is releasing a new single, "Obsessed," timed with the campaign launch.

Here's how the new shopping service works: You simply go to the artist's page, then right below the "Popular" section of top songs, you'll see "Merch." Listed there are products you can get — in Maggie's case it will be the new LiquiLUST liquid lipstick collection as well as a few products from Pat McGrath's permanent collection. When you click "buy," you'll be directed to Merchbar, where you can purchase the goods. Voila!

While beauty shopping on Spotify is in its beginning stages, we can only imagine where this could go in the future. Perhaps Spotify will become a spot for exclusive beauty launches you can't get at beauty stores like Sephora, or maybe we'll be able to shop artists' exact makeup looks from new music videos. Countless musicians are already associated with beauty brands — we predict Katy Perry's Spotify page including CoverGirl, or Ariana Grande's page featuring her latest perfume.

No matter what comes, all this means is beauty shopping is becoming even more accessible — and that's a win in our book.

