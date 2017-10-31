 Skip Nav
Stop Everything — Pat McGrath Labs Is Launching Liquid Lipsticks

Everything Pat McGrath touches turns to gold . . . or should we say, glitter? The legendary makeup artist's next launch delivers the same shimmery magic she's known for, but this time with a brand-new product edition: liquid lipstick.

Liquilust 007 marks the return of Pat McGrath Labs' limited-edition launches. After answering all our prayers with a permanent collection at Sephora, the brand has decided to debut this new range specifically for the holidays. "The spirit of the holiday season, for me, is mesmerizing magic, sublime sparkle, and the chance to pout, provoke, and pose at the year's best parties," Pat said in a statement.

Related
Pat McGrath Released the Sexiest Matte Lipsticks We've Ever Seen

There are eight shades of the liquid lipsticks, which are all matte and highly pigmented. You can either get six of them all together in a kit ($150) or in two packs: Colour Blitz ($75), which includes a red, hot pink, and a deep dark violet; and Skin Show ($75), a collection of neutrals. Two of the shades, Deceit (an almost-black red) and Femme Moderne (a neutral pink), come in two-piece kits with gloss.

The launch also introduces new Micro-Fine Pigments in violet and gold. It's perfect for patting on the lips to get a glitter lip that doesn't leave chunks of sparkle behind, but rather a subtle pearly, holographic veil. If you're not a fan of mattes but love the new shades, you can also use the Clear Vinyl Gloss that comes in the kit to achieve a more high-shine finish.

The entire collection ranges from $38 to $150. It will be sold in November (no specific date announced yet) exclusively on patmcgrath.com. Take a closer look at the new goods, ahead.

Liquilust 007, Version: Everything ($150)
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust 007, Version: Colour Blitz ($75)
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust 007, Version: Skin Show ($75)
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust 007 in Deceit
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust 007 in Femme Moderne
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust 007, Version: Astral Vinyl Gloss Kit
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust 007 Packaging
