 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Do Your Hair and Makeup to Land a 3rd Date, According to Matchmakers

The first time I met my husband was on a blind date. We connected via a dating app, and I honestly wasn't excited for the meeting. He sounded fantastic on paper (tall, dark, and handsome with an MBA), but our texting chats were kind of . . . boring. So I went to an after-work Pilates class before our late-night drinks and didn't put too much effort into my hair and makeup.

And holy sh*t! I regretted that! The second my man walked into the crowded wine bar, I thought, "He's really cute!" Oops. Luckily, it didn't matter. We still connected and obviously went out again. But not feeling like my most put-together self did affect my confidence during that meeting.

First impressions matter. Whether your date actually notices your chipped nails — or you just get distracted by them — it's not worth worrying about if you can avoid it. Having feel-good hair and makeup allows you to focus on getting to know this new person.

Related
One Real Guy Reveals the Biggest Date-Night Beauty Mistakes

To help make sense of exactly how to do your beauty look for online dating profile pictures, the first date, and the third date, I consulted with Greta Tufvesson and Nikki Lewis. These women are professional matchmakers for their company, The Bevy. They are connecting singles across the country from San Francisco to New York City.

If what you're doing now isn't working for you, then you may just need their tough love. Because according to this duo, you need to play it safe for the first few meetings, meaning save the bold cat eye for the third date. Here, we got their tips on exactly what to avoid, what to do, and the products to help you achieve it.

By the way, before my second date with my husband, I made an appointment at Drybar.

Related
First-Date Makeup Mistakes (According to Men)
Klorane Dry Shampoo
$10
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Space.nk.apothecary Oribe Creme For Style
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Nume Classic Curling Wand
$80
from target.com
Buy Now
Benefit's Badgal Lash Volumizing Mascara
$10
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Glossier
Haloscope
$22
from Glossier
Buy Now See more Glossier Face Makeup
Kevyn Aucoin
The Contour Book The Art of Sculpting + Defining Volume II
$65
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Kevyn Aucoin Eye Makeup
Tom Ford
Lip Contour Duo - Devil Inside
$54
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Lip Products
like these velvet ones
$18
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Lumion Oxygen Mist
$24
from lumionlife.com
Buy Now
Ouai
Dry Shampoo, 4.6 oz./ 132 g
$24
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Ouai Dry Hair Shampoo
Babyliss Titanium in 1.5 inch
14
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
NARS
Highlighting Blush
$30
from Sephora
Buy Now See more NARS Face Blush
Essie Really Red
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
For Your Online Dating Profile Pictures
For Your Online Dating Profile Pictures
For Your Online Dating Profile Pictures
For Your Online Dating Profile Pictures
For the First Date
For the First Date
For the First Date
For the First Date
For the Third Date
For the Third Date
For the Third Date
For the Third Date
Start Slideshow
Beauty TipsMakeupHair
Shop Story
Read Story
Klorane Dry Shampoo
from sephora.com
$10
Nordstrom
Space.nk.apothecary Oribe Creme For Style
from Nordstrom
$18
Nume Classic Curling Wand
from target.com
$80
Benefit's Badgal Lash Volumizing Mascara
from sephora.com
$10
Glossier
Haloscope
from Glossier
$22
Kevyn Aucoin
The Contour Book The Art of Sculpting + Defining Volume II
from Sephora
$65
Tom Ford
Lip Contour Duo - Devil Inside
from Nordstrom
$54
like these velvet ones
from anthropologie.com
$18
Lumion Oxygen Mist
from lumionlife.com
$24
Ouai
Dry Shampoo, 4.6 oz./ 132 g
from Neiman Marcus
$24
Babyliss Titanium in 1.5 inch
from bloomingdales.com
14
NARS
Highlighting Blush
from Sephora
$30
Essie Really Red
from amazon.com
$9
Shop More
NARS Face Blush SHOP MORE
NARS
The Multiple Stick - Copacabana
from Nordstrom
$39
NARS
Liquid Blush - Dolce Vita
from Nordstrom
$30
NARS
Blush - Amour
from Nordstrom
$30
NARS
Orgasm Blush - Orgasm
from Nordstrom
$30
NARS
Blush
from Sephora
$30
Ouai Dry Hair Shampoo SHOP MORE
Ouai
Women's Dry Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$24
Ouai
Dry Shampoo in Neutral.
from REVOLVE
$24
Ouai
Dry Shampoo Foam
from Nordstrom
$28
Ouai
Dry Shampoo Foam.
from REVOLVE
$28
Ouai
Dry Shampoo
from Nordstrom
$12
Tom Ford Lip Products SHOP MORE
Tom Ford
Ultra Shine Lip Gloss
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$47
Tom Ford
Private Blend Lip Color - Adora
from Nordstrom
$54
Tom Ford
Ultra Shine Lip Gloss - Lost Cherry
from Nordstrom
$47
Tom Ford
Boys & Girls Lip Color - The Boys - Aaron/ Metallic
from Nordstrom
$36
Tom Ford
Lip Color
from Sephora
$53
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Kid Shopping
19 Back-to-School Products So Cute We Want Them For Ourselves — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Kid Shopping
49 Must-Have Products For Parents Obsessed With Pantone's Color Of the Year
by Lauren Levy
Holiday
40 Holiday Gifts Under $50 to Give to All Your "Aunts" and "Cousins"
by Alessandra Foresto
Beauty Interview
10 Beauty Tips Kat DeLuna Will Always Follow
by Macy Daniela Martin
Tom Ford Lip Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jaime King
Jaime King Has Perfect Gift Picks For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday Entertainment
POPSUGAR's Best Gifts Under $200
by Lauren Turner
Video Roundup
Pairing Prints and Basic Krav Maga : The Best of POPSUGARTV This Week!
by Michelle Manning
Holiday
2012 Holiday Gift Guides: Perfect Presents For Everyone on Your List!
by Brittney Stephens
NARS Face Blush AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Spring Beauty
13 Celebrity-Inspired Spring Makeup Looks You Need to Try Now
by Arianna Davis
Beauty Interview
8 Top Tastemakers Share Their Must-Pack Summer Travel Products
by Marina Liao
Video Roundup
Bright Spring Leather and Yoga With Jennifer Aniston's Trainer: The Best of POPSUGARTV This Week
by Ivana Dukanovic
NARS Face Blush AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sophisticatedhue
stylegraceandlace
jesshogancrum
theprettypriority
Ouai Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
torigonzales_
kateymcfarlan
torigonzales_
sleepycottage
Tom Ford Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lyndseyzorich
upthegetup
anunblurredlady
taylermalott
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds