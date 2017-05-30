 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Lasers and How to Find the Right One For You

As an adventurous beauty writer and skin care junkie, I've tried tons of different treatments in the name of fighting wrinkles, erasing acne scarring, and boosting collagen, many of which might make you squirm. Have you ever heard of the vampire facial? I've tried microneedling, allowed snails to crawl all over my face, and everything in between. Truth be told, none of these things have been as effective as a good laser treatment.

These days, lasers have the ability treat every skin concern you can can imagine from broken capillaries to rosacea. Many can also be used to remove sun damage, age spots, hyperpigmentation, and unwanted hair. To put it simply: we've come a long way in the laser game.

So what exactly is a laser? Lasers are tools that have one wavelength of light. In the skin care world, there are multiples types of lasers available in an array of wavelengths, each serving a different function. There are two main groups of lasers: those used for skin rejuvenation and those used for hair removal. Here's everything you need to know about both groups, so you can decide if laser treatments are something you should consider.

The first thing you should consider are your goals. Do you hope to eliminate dark spots, treat wrinkles, or get rid of unwanted hair? Next, do your research (that's what I am here for!). Lasers are not magic wands: they come with some side effects and recovery time. Plus, every skin tone and type is different, so make sure you are choosing a laser that is compatible with yours.

To make sense of all of this information, I've rounded up the most popular types of lasers and explain what to know before you go, what it feels like during the treatment, and how to deal with the aftermath.

Fraxel
Fraxel is the brand name of a fractional laser used for skin resurfacing. It gives the surface a fresh start by wiping it clean, which sounds a little scary but is effective. Here is what it actually does: the laser destroys a fraction of skin's cells. This allows the healthy cells left behind to respond by initiating a healing response. The end result is a regeneration the surface of the skin from the inside out.

Fraxel is great for anyone with acne scarring, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and sun damage, because it penetrates deeply within the skin to erase damage and generate a fresh, healthy new surface. It can also be used to get rid of unwanted freckles. The treatment is safe to use on all skin types; but when it comes to people with darker skin tones (who have more melanin), there is a risk of developing darkening or discoloration. Lower energy levels should be used in these cases as a preventative measure.

There are two types of Fraxel Dual treatments: Fraxel re:store and Fraxel Dual (a bit confusing, no?). The re:store version goes a little deeper because it penetrates further into the skin thanks to its higher wavelength, but both forms of Fraxel provide ultimate skin rejuvenation. The amount of of Fraxel treatments needed for the best results varies from person to person.

So let's get to learning the differences between Fraxel treatments. It can get a little tricky. Here's a breakdown:

Fraxel Dual

Fraxel Dual is non-ablative. It causes skin to look red with some minor swelling which subsides within a few days. There could also be some slight peeling. Julie E. Russak, M.D., FAAD and founder of Russak Dermatology Clinic, explained that this version of Fraxel is generally used to treat mild to moderate skin damage like sun spots, freckles, melasma, fine lines, and scarring. During treatment, patients can expect to feel a hot, stinging sensation. To dull this sensation, a medical-grade numbing cream will be applied to your skin by your doctor or esthetician an hour beforehand.

Once under the laser, the doctor or esthetician will make multiple passes over each area of the treatment area. Depending on what you're treating, it may take three to five Fraxel Dual sessions to reach your goals. I personally underwent just one Fraxel treatment as a preventative antiaging measure and to give my skin a fresh start by removing surface damage, and I was extremely pleased with the results.

Fraxel re:pair

Fraxel re:pair is a more aggressive ablative laser. It uses higher temperatures to vaporize unwanted tissues and completely remove the surface layer of skin. This form of Fraxel is used to treat severe damage and signs of aging. "The benefits of this more intensive treatment option is that you're getting a much quicker result," Dr. Michael Eidelman, assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai and the medical director at Chelsea Skin and Laser. However, the side effects are more intense and include swelling, scabbing, crusting, and peeling for at least a week. Patients can expect anywhere from two to three months of redness.

An hour before undergoing re:store, your doctor will apply medical-grade numbing cream and some may also be given a low dose of Valium or similar pain medicine to combat the sensation of intense heat and stinging both during and immediately after. Because of its invasiveness, Dr.Eidelman warned that Fraxel re:pair should only be administered by a doctor in a sterile setting due to risk of infection.

ResurfRX
Now that you have the 411 on Fraxel Dual, it's time to talk about ResurfRX, another brand name for a resurfacing laser similar to Fraxel. Some of those similarities include the following: both can be used to treat scars, fine lines, and sun damage; you'll receive numbing cream an hour before treatment; and during the procedure you'll feel a stinging or hot sensation. After treatment, skin can be sore with some redness and peeling for about a week.

Unlike Fraxel Dual, the ResurfRX laser uses a scanner that hones in on a specific area on the skin and then randomly picks little spots within it to be treated. This ensures the entire area doesn't get heated. "During Fraxel, the doctor does the work to make sure cells in the same area are not heated or destroyed twice, but the ResurfRX laser does it automatically," Dr. Eidelman explained.

According to him, you'll probably need three to five treatments at least one month apart between to get the best results. ResurfRX is fine for all skin tones, but it is recommended that the energy levels are turned down for those with darker complexions as to not aggravate hyperpigmentation.

Clear & Brilliant
Clear & Brilliant is slightly less powerful than Fraxel and ResurfRX but still works wonders and requires less downtime. "Clear & Brilliant stimulates collagen and exfoliates the outer layer of skin by placing thousands of tiny little columns of heat into the skin to gently stimulate it for a healthy glow," said Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, the founder and director of Capital Laser and Skin.

Dr. Diane Berson, MD, associate professor, Department of Dermatology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, uses it in her practice and sees many benefits to it, including improvement in tone, texture, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigment. It also helps to reduce the appearance of pores and make skin radiant. There's actually such a small amount of downtime that Dr. Berson recommends having it done a week before an event if you really wants to wow people with flawless skin.

She also offered this tip: "It's great for maintenance in between Fraxel Dual but it's also a good option for younger patients with early signs of sun damage who want to begin an antiaging protocol." For the best results, have it performed once a month for the first four treatments. After that it can be used as maintenance two to three times a year to maintain a healthy glow.

As far as the experience goes, Clear & Brilliant is not as uncomfortable as Fraxel but a numbing cream still is applied about 15 minutes beforehand. Minor post-treatment side effects include a bit of redness and sandpapery feeling skin for a day or two.

It is safe to use on all skin types, but as with any laser treatment that generates, those with darker tones or prone to melasma should be careful. "If a patient has darker skin and melasma, I might try peels first because this type of treatment could make stubborn melasma worse," Dr. Berson noted.

YAG
Many people with small blood vessels and broken capillaries on their face and bodies don't realize they can easily zap them away. Enter: YAG laser treatments. "YAG lasers work by sending heat energy through the skin, which targets hemoglobin molecules. These are the molecules that cause the red pigment in our blood," Dr. Eidelman said. Once these molecules are heated, the vessels become damaged at just the right level in the skin, so as to not damage the surface layer.

According to Dr. Eidelman, if there's more contrast between the color of the skin and the patient's blood vessel, there tends to be better results. "When treating for the red color in vessels, the best candidates are individuals of fair skin who have not recently gotten sun exposure," he explained.

YAG treatments can be performed on many different areas of the body spanning different treatment sizes, so pain levels before and after vary based on both factors. During the treatment, your skin might feel hot or as if it is being snapped with tiny rubber bands. Downtime is fairly minimal, with redness, swelling, and itching that may last a few days; and only a small percentage of patients bruise or form scabs at the treatment site.

"Sometimes only one treatment is needed to do the trick, but it can differ depending on what the specific target is. People with darker and larger blood vessels may find they fall into this camp," Dr. Eidelman noted. If more than one treatment is needed, he recommended waiting four to six weeks between sessions.

Anyone considering YAG treatments is in luck, because it can be used on pretty much all skin tones, but again when it comes to people with darker skin types, lower energy levels need to be used so patients don't run the risk of getting any skin discoloration.

At-Home
For anyone who doesn't have the time to devote to a series of laser treatments or is worried about recovery time, consider an in-home option like the Iluminage Skin Smoothing Laser ($595). This is the first FDA-cleared laser device to reduce fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth and eyes.

The non-ablative fractional laser offers similar results to Fraxel Dual. It works by delivering pulses of light below the skin's surface to stimulate the body's natural response to repair, thus generating new collagen.

While this at-home tool won't have the dramatic effects you'd see with other lasers on this list, I can attest to the fact that it does indeed offer results. I had the chance to try it out myself and I was pleased with the rejuvenating qualities it had on my skin's overall appearance. I wasn't trying to fight wrinkles or lines, but it definitely gave my skin a gorgeous glow and I'll continue to use it regularly to help combat signs of aging in the future.

The Skin Smoothing Laser is gentle enough to be used by all skin tones and types. For the best results, use it five nights a week for 12 weeks. Depending on how many areas you treat, the process takes anywhere between five to 10 minutes. Note that you may experience a bit of redness immediately after but it subsides within a few hours.

IPL
OK, technically IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) is not a laser. So why are we including it in this list? It works just like a laser by heating specific areas on the skin, but instead of being equipped with a glass filter, it has a crystal filter. And the tool can make a dramatic difference for people with rosacea, a very common problem that many people struggle to treat. It can also treat sun damage, redness, and brown spots.

As with lasers, there is some pain involved, including hot flashes of heat and the minor sting of a rubber band snapping against the skin. Following the treatment, patients can expect a bit of redness that looks and feels like a sunburn for a few days, Dr. Eidelman told us. He also mentioned that treated brown spots can take on the texture very fine coffee grinds and take up to two weeks to fall off.

He also warned that IPL should not be used on dark skin. It is better suited for those with lighter complexions because it can cause hyperpigmentation and discoloration.

LED Therapy
If some of these treatments sound a little too intense for you, try LED therapy. LED treatments use different colored UV-free light. Though not technically a laser, these treatments can be used to address similar concerns, including acne, acne scarring, pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. LED therapy can also be used to address dehydrated and irritated skin. The difference between lasers and LEDs is the distance they are able to penetrate into the skin. "The way it works is that light energy penetrates into the skin," celebrity facialist Ildi Pekar explained. "This starts the repair process from within, which then works its way to the surface."

Pekar acknowledged that most people agree LED is not as impactful as a laser, but that it can still be very effective. LED therapy is suitable for all skin types. Each treatment takes 15 to 30 minutes and the process is completely painless — some even describe it as relaxing! How could it not be? All you need to do is sit back and think happy thoughts about how great your skin will look as an LED wand gently passes over your face.

Laser Hair Removal
Raise your hand if you've ever struggled with unwanted body hair and/or the removal of it. It can be a real nuisance, whether it's all the time you spend in the shower that irks you or the literal pain or expense of regularly waxing. Each time I used to nick myself or had a bad waxing experience, the idea of laser treatments danced in my head: "Pick me! I'm easier!" And let me tell you — it actually is. If laser hair removal is something you're considering, here's what you need to know.

A lot of people think laser hair removal is permanent, but this isn't actually the case. In fact, experts will tell you to think of laser hair removal as permanent hair reduction, not permanent hair removal. So yes, the name is technically misleading, but don't let that scare you off. "Generally after five laser hair removal treatments, you can expect 85 percent hair reduction and some clients need touch-ups two to three times a year, but most do not," Kristen Rogers, senior specialist at Spruce & Bond, explained. If you opt for laser hair removal, you can expect to see 12-13 percent less hair after each laser treatment.

During treatment, the laser works to damage hair follicles under the skin's surface, which in turn stunts future growth. The laser picks up on the pigment of the hair so if you have red, gray, or blond hair, your results may not be as drastic. The ideal candidate for laser hair removal is someone with contrasting hair pigment and skin color — for example, someone with pale skin and dark hair. "The contrast makes it extremely easy for the laser to pick up on the hair pigment without affecting the skin," Rogers explained.

If you're used to waxing, Rogers says laser hair removal is "a piece of cake" when it comes to the pain factor. Still, it does feel like your skin is getting snapped by tiny rubber bands (this is sort of a theme with many laser treatments) and you may experience sensitivity afterwards, but if you ask me, the positives far outweigh these two tiny negatives when it comes to laser hair removal.

How to Get the Best Results
If you're investing time and money into laser treatments, whether it's for skin rejuvenation or hair removal, there are a few things you can do to ensure you get great results. "A laser or other energy device is just one tool in the toolbox," reformed plastic surgeon Dr. Sonita Sadio of Sub Rosa Private Aesthetics explained. "You need more than one tool to achieve the best, most natural result. You wouldn't expect an artist to use just one type of brush or just one tube of paint."

For facial rejuvenation, a consistent skin care routine is the best way to get the most bang for your buck. So you will want to pre- and post-treat with the right products. "Pre-treat four weeks before and post-treat for up to eight weeks," Celeste Hilling, CEO, founder, and product formulator of Skin Authority, told us. "There's an increase in acneic activity post-laser," Hilling continued. To combat this, she recommends products with salicylic acid to prepare the skin for laser treatments and a calming mask for post-treatment care. It's also important that you don't forget the basics like wearing sunscreen every single day and incorporating antioxidants like vitamin C and E into the mix.

When it comes to laser hair removal, using calming products afterwards will rid you of any irritation you might experience. A personal favorite of mine is Shavework's The Cool Fix ($26) because it contains a mix of soothing ingredients that alleviate redness and any lingering sensitivity.

Just remember, everyone has different needs, so make sure to speak with your doctor or esthetician prior to your treatment to find out what products you should be using to guarantee you get the best, longest-lasting results possible when it comes to your skin rejuvenation or hair removal plan.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds