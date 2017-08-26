 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
8 Life-Changing Ways Makeup Artists Store Beauty Products

If you love collecting new beauty products to the tune of multiple visits to Sephora every month, you're probably amassing quite the stockpile. And while there's nothing wrong with trying out the latest and greatest, owning so many products that you can hardly close your vanity drawer or medicine cabinet is no fun. To keep your pretty self sane and all of your favorite products organized and in sight, we asked top makeup artists to share their best-kept secrets for clearing the clutter and streamlining their beauty routines.

Buy a Bobby Pin Container
Pile Them on a Cake Tray
Reuse Old Candle Jars
Organize With Clear Containers
Pour Concealer Into a Bead Container
Take Lipsticks Out of the Tube
Store Brushes in an Old Mug
Keep Your Serums in the Fridge
