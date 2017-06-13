6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Drugstore Beauty Iconic Drugstore Beauty Products 50 Iconic Drugstore Favorites to Try Before You Die June 13, 2017 by Jessica Cruel 1.6K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Drugstore brands are the reason we got into beauty. Our love of skin care started with Neutrogena in our preteens, our adoration for makeup began with Wet n Wild red lipstick, and Sally Hansen Hard as Nails will forever have a place in our manicure kits. No matter how many luxury products we discover, some things are better found at the local Walgreens or Rite Aid. To this day, we'll take a stroll through the aisles just to discover new launches and remember old favorites. These iconic drugstore buys are the ones we grew up using (and in some cases our mothers grew up using them, too). Shop Brands Maybelline · Ardell · Neutrogena · Cover Girl · Sally Hansen · Simple · Jergens · Tweezerman · Carmex · Vaseline · Cutex · L'Oreal · Cetaphil · Gillette · Head & Shoulders · Avene · Aquaphor · EOS · Nivea · Garnier · Palmers · La Roche-Posay · John Frieda · Wet n Wild · Klorane · Almay · Aveeno · Dove · Physicians Formula · Olay · EcoTools · Conair · Burt's Bees · No7 · Degree · Herbal Essences · Queen Helene · Shea Moisture · Rimmel Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara Although the mass brand has debuted numerous mascaras since 1971, Maybelline Great Lash ($6) is still the most well-known tube in the drugstore aisles. The pink and black bottle has become an iconic first for teenage girls everywhere. Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara $2 from Ulta Buy Now Ardell Duo Eyelash Adhesive Ardell Duo Eyelash Adhesive ($7) is the gold standard when it comes to falsie application. Specifically, the black formula helps make lashes look darker and thicker at the root. Plus, you won't have to draw over it with eyeliner. Ardell DUO Dark Adhesive $6.99 from Sally Beauty Buy Now Neutrogena Facial Bar Almost every tween we know grew up with the Neutrogena Facial Bar, Acne-Prone Formula Soap ($3) in her skin care regimen. This classic orange bar is the first step to fighting off breakouts, whether you're 10 years old or pushing 50. Neutrogena Transparent Facial Bar, Acne-Prone Skin Formula Soap $3.29 from Walgreens Buy Now CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara The compact rubber bristles on the CoverGirl Clump Crusher Mascara ($7) make it the best at separating each individual lash without spider-like results. Cover Girl Clump Crusher Water Resistant Mascara - Black (830) $12.75 from Amazon.com Buy Now Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Before gel nails became a trend, Sally Hansen Hard as Nails ($4) was our go-to topcoat. The clear lacquer hardens and strengthens, so your tips can grow to their fullest potential. Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Regular # 2103 Clear Transparent By for Women - 0.45 Oz Nail Hardener, 0.45 Ounce $3 from Amazon.com Buy Now Simple Cleansing Micellar Water Technically the Simple Cleansing Micellar Water ($7) is one of the Simple Skin Care's newer launches for 2015, but it's such a groundbreaking drugstore launch it's already on its way to icon status! The micellar water trend is popular in French pharmacies already, but the cleansing product is just now making waves stateside. Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Water Micellar $7.79 from Walgreens Buy Now Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer ($11) totally changed the face of self-tanning. The lotion gradually adds a Summer glow to the skin without the orange aftereffects, and there is no DHA smell. Jergens Natural Glow Firming Daily Moisturizer Medium to Tan $10 from Walgreens Buy Now Tweezerman Slant Tweezers When it comes to brow grooming essentials, you'll find Tweezerman Slant Tweezers ($23) in all the pro makeup artist kits. Over time, the brand has expanded its offerings with makeup brushes and nail care tools, too. But we've still got a few Tweezerman tweezers in our arsenal. Tweezerman Slant Tweezers - Blue $26 from Nordstrom Buy Now Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo Frizz? Ain't nobody got time for that. The Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo With Argan Oil ($6) combats flyaways with hydrating oils. Humidity be damned! Walgreens Shampoo Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Anti-Frizz Shampoo $5 from Walgreens Buy Now Carmex Original Lip Balm We can remember using this classic lip balm out of the jar when we were young beauty junkies. Nothing is better than Carmex Original ($4) at soothing chapped lips, which is why this yellow tube has become a runway-model beauty essential. Carmex Original Flavored Lip Balm, Value Pack $3 from drugstore.com Buy Now Vaseline Pure Petroleum Jelly Vaseline Pure Petroleum Jelly ($4) is so much more than a lip balm. It's a makeup remover, highlighter, brow tamer . . . and we could go on. Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original $3.49 from Walgreens Buy Now Cutex Nail Polish Remover Cutex Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover ($3) gets rid of polish with just a few swipes, and it won't dry out the cuticles like acetone. It even takes off glitter; just let a saturated cotton pad sit on the nail bed for a few minutes. Cutex Nail Polish Remover, Non Acetone $2 from Walgreens Buy Now L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray ($15) is the backstage essential top hairstylists use to hold flyaways in place on the high-fashion catwalks. It's been around since the 1960s, but it's still the industry standard when it comes to hair spray. L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold, Unscented $15.99 from Walgreens Buy Now Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion Often women with sensitive skin can't stand the harsh ingredients in antiaging skin care buys, so Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion ($12) remains the old standby for dry skin, rosacea, and eczema. Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion $13.99 $11.19 from Ulta Buy Now Gillette Venus Divine Women's Razor "I'm your Venus. I'm your fire! Your desire . . . " OK, so the theme song has nothing to do with the efficiency of the Gillette Venus Divine Sensitive Women's Razor ($10). But the Venus range of razors gives the closest shave we've ever had with minimal knicks, and that's worth singing about. Gillette Venus Divine Sensitive Women's Razor Handle, 1 Razor and 2 Razor Blade Refills $10 from Amazon.com Buy Now Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo Dandruff isn't a sexy subject, but Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo ($13) has been erasing flakes for decades. Now the pyrithione-zinc-based product line has scalp spray, conditioner, and the men's favorite — a two-in-one cleanser. Head & Shoulders Head and Shoulders Dandruff Shampoo, Classic Clean, 13.5 Fluid Ounce (Pack of 2) $15 from Amazon.com Buy Now Avène Thermal Spring Water The Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray ($13) may just be fancy water in a spray can, but it's the most efficient way to moisturize skin midday without ruining your makeup. The minerals in this imported spring water help to minimize skin irritation. Avene Thermal Spring Water Spray, 150ml - Colorless $14 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now Yes to Cucumbers Soothing Facial Towelettes Makeup wipes have become a bedside essential because we don't always have enough willpower to actually make it to the sink. These Yes to Cucumbers Soothing Facial Towelettes ($3) are among our favorites because they are superrefreshing. That must be why Sophia Bush loves them, too. drugstore.com Face Makeup Yes to Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Facial Towelettes $2 from drugstore.com Buy Now Nair Lotion Hair Remover Waxing wimps and razor rejects typically turn to Nair Lotion Hair Remover ($9). The depilatory cream melts away hair in less than 10 minutes. Plus, we still love that "who wears short shorts" jingle from the classic commercials. Amazon.com Hair Removal Nair Hair Removal Lotion - Baby Oil - 9 oz $8 from Amazon.com Buy Now Aquaphor Healing Ointment When the cold weather hits, the Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($14) comes out of the bathroom cupboard. The thick salve penetrates dry cuticles and cracked heels. It's also a mother-approved product for young kids with itchy eczema or psoriasis. Aquaphor Healing Ointment $16 from drugstore.com Buy Now Eos Smooth Lip Balm We can't get on the bus or a plane or even the subway without seeing the Eos Smooth Lip Balm ($3). It's in everyone's bag for a reason! The sphere shape makes it easy to apply, and the ingredients are 95 percent natural. EOS Medicated Smooth Lip Balm Sphere, Tangerine $3 from drugstore.com Buy Now Nivea Skin Creme The white cream in the blue jar has been around for over 100 years. Nivea Skin Creme ($7) is a thick moisturizer that erases ashy elbows and knees for good. Nivea Skin Creme $7.79 from Walgreens Buy Now Garnier Skin Renew BB Cream Garnier was one of the first mass-market brands to bring the Asian BB cream craze to the US (at an affordable price). The Skin Renew BB Cream ($13) acts as a light-coverage foundation and a daily SPF with major skin care benefits. Garnier Skin Renew Miracle Skin Perfector B.B. Cream, Medium and Deep, 2.5 Fluid Ounce (Packaging May Vary) $12.99 $9.24 from Amazon.com Buy Now Palmer's Cocoa Butter Before cocoa butter became the mainstream moisturizer it is today, Palmer's had the market exclusive on it. The classic Cocoa Butter Formula ($10) hydrates dry skin and smells like a cocktail you'd sip by the beach. Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E, 13.5 fl oz (400 ml) $5 from Amazon.com Buy Now Elf HD Blush When it comes to affordable makeup, Elf Cosmetics is the most budget-friendly range we own, with some products ringing in at just $1. The HD Blush ($3) gives cheeks a subtle color, but it's also good as a lip stain. We'd put this makeup up against our most expensive blush any day. drugstore.com Face Blush e.l.f. HD Blush, Headliner $3 from drugstore.com Buy Now La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen Milk La Roche-Posay started out in a French hospital and morphed into an international skin care favorite. All of the products are safe for sensitive skin thanks to the brand's roots in burn care. Our top pick is the Anthelios Sunscreen Milk SPF 60 ($36), a lightweight formula that melts into the skin without leaving a white cast. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen Milk Spf60 $36 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now St. Ives Apricot Scrub The day we discovered exfoliating was an essential skin care step (somewhere around the age of 13), we ran to the closest drugstore to get the St. Ives Apricot Scrub ($4). The scrubbing particles are a natural alternative to microbeads, which can be harmful to the environment. St. Ives Apricot Scrub $4 from target.com Buy Now John Frieda Beach Blonde Salt Spray John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Salt Spray ($10) recently made a comeback from the discontinued-product graveyard. Even superstraight hair can get texture with this formula without the crunchy finish. It helps that this spritz smells like swimming in the ocean. John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Salt Spray $9.99 from Ulta Buy Now Noxzema Classic Clean Moisturizing Cleansing Cream Noxzema Classic Clean Moisturizing Cleansing Cream ($5) may look like a thick moisturizer at first glance, but the cold-cream formula cleans away makeup and dirt without drying out your complexion. Walgreens Face Moisturizers Noxzema Cream Moisturizing Cleansing $4.99 from Walgreens Buy Now Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips ($7) have been the source of much gross fascination in our bathrooms. Something about seeing the proof of clean pores gives us extra satisfaction. Blackheads, begone! Walgreens Face Oil/Blemish Control Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips Original $7.79 from Walgreens Buy Now Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser ($8) may be the face wash your grandmother used, but it's still a drugstore staple to this day (that is what we call longevity). The formula melts away the most stubborn waterproof makeup without leaving an oily mess around your bathroom sink. Walgreens Face Makeup Removers POND'S Cold Cream Cleanser $8.79 from Walgreens Buy Now Wet n Wild Megalast Lipstick We love a long-wear lipstick formula for girls' night out. Wet n Wild Megalast Lipstick ($4) is a drugstore haul favorite because it has a high color payoff and hour-long wearability without the typical drying effects. Wet n Wild Megalast Lip Stick: Spotlight Red #911D $4 from Amazon.com Buy Now L'Oréal Paris True Match Makeup What makes L'Oréal Paris True Match Makeup ($11) one of the best is that it comes in a wide range of shades — 33, to be exact. The system also takes undertones into consideration, so the tone never comes out too red or yellow. L'Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup, Cappuccino, 1 fl. oz. $10.95 $7.49 from Amazon.com Buy Now Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk When it comes to dry Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 150ml - Colorless $20 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo Almay Intense I-Color Eyeshadow We just want to take this moment to thank Almay for taking the guesswork out of eye shadow. The preselected shades in the Intense I-Color Eyeshadow ($7) cater to your eye color, and the packaging clearly shows where each shade is supposed to be applied. It's like eye makeup 101 for dummies. Almay Intense I-Color Shimmer Eyeshadow $7 from Ulta Buy Now See more Almay Eye Shadow Jolen Creme Bleach Jolen Creme Bleach ($9) has been the dirty little secret in our family for years. If you don't want to wax or laser off facial hair, you can color it with this mild bleaching agent. This product is the first line of defense against dark chin hair and mustaches. Jolen Creme Bleach $9 from drugstore.com Buy Now Aveeno Daily Moisturizer With SPF 15 The Aveeno Daily Moisturizer With SPF 15 ($17) takes the inconvenience out of wearing sunscreen every day. The moisturizer is packed with natural ingredients (like soy) to smooth out spots and moisturize. Plus, we know Jennifer Aniston approves as she's the face of the brand. Aveeno Daily Moisturizer with SPF 15 $16.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Aveeno Face Moisturizers Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash While the men in our home are devoted to the classic Dove Body Bar, we've graduated to the Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash ($7). The creamy formula creates an amazing lather on the loofah without leaving skin dried out. Plus, the brand is known for creating tear-jerking commercial campaigns with real women, which we absolutely support! Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash $6.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Dove Bath & Shower Gel Physicians Formula Bronze Booster Airbrushing Veil The Physicians Formula brand has become known for the best drugstore bronzers. The Bronze Booster Airbrushing Veil ($16) has just the right amount of shimmer without being highlighter bright. There's also a depth in color that provides a natural-looking glow. Physicians Formula Bronze Booster Glow-Boosting Airbrushing Veil - Deluxe Edition $14.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Physicians Formula Makeup Olay ProX Advanced Cleansing System Dermatologists agree that when it comes to antiaging products, Olay ProX can compete with some of the most high-end treatments. The Advanced Cleansing System ($40) is the perfect combination of products to start once you spot that first wrinkle in your mid-30s. Olay Professional ProX Advanced Cleansing System + Bonus ProX Wrinkle Smoothing Cream $39.99 $33.59 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Olay Face Care EcoTools Retractable Kabuki Brush EcoTools Retractable Kabuki ($8) is your happy-hour essential in addition to tequila, of course. It's perfect for reapplying blush and pressed power after 5 o'clock comes and goes. The compact size makes it the ideal fit for your fashion-forward (tiny) clutch. EcoTools Retractable Kabuki $7.99 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more EcoTools Beauty Tools Conair You Big Waves Curling Iron You don't have to spend a month's salary on your hot tools. This Conair You Big Waves ($45) curling wand has interchangeable barrels, so you can fake your best Lauren Conrad hair. Conair You Big Waves Curling Wand $39.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Conair Hair Care Burt's Bees Lip Balm Some lip balms can actually dry out your lips, but Burt's Bees Lip Balm ($4) contains — you guessed it! — beeswax to lock in moisture. Plus, we've found that it doesn't melt in your pocket during balmy Summer days. Burt's Bees Island Passion Fruit Lip Balm $3 from Smallflower Buy Now See more Burt's Bees Lip Treatments Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced Serum Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced Serum ($25) gradually tightens skin for a firming effect, but instantly your face will feel more moisturized. We may have started using it places other than our face . . . No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced Serum $24.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more No7 Skin Care Degree Antiperspirant Deodorant Degree Antiperspirant Deodorant ($7) is LBD safe and white tee approved. The formula goes on sheer and protects all day without leaving a sticky residue under your arms. Degree Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, Motion Sense Sheer Powder, 2.6 Ounce $7 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Degree Deodorant NYX Cosmetics Intense Butter Gloss This liquid lipstick goes on opaque with a glossy finish, but the best part about the NYX Cosmetics Intense Butter Gloss ($6) is the delicious scent — it smells like a caramel waffle. Ulta Lip Gloss NYX Professional Makeup Intense Butter Gloss - Napoleon $5.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Ulta Lip Gloss Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo Herbal Essences is a hair care classic, and the Naked Dry Shampoo ($6) is our new favorite from the brand. The spray actually comes out clear, so you don't have to worry about brushing out white flakes afterward. You can create that tousled volume you saw on the runway with just your hands. Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo 4.9 Oz, 4.900-Fluid Ounce $8 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Herbal Essences Dry Hair Shampoo Queen Helene Mint Julep Natural Facial Scrub Before buzzwords like hyaluronic acid and collagen hit the beauty aisle, Queen Helene Refreshing Mint Julep Natural Facial Scrub ($3) was the best beauty treatment around. Our mothers still swear by this dead-skin-blasting exfoliant. Queen Helene Refreshing Mint Julep Natural Facial Scrub $2.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Queen Helene Face Scrubs & Exfoliants SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie ($12) is an Afro hair essential. The coconut oil adds moisture to dry curls and creates definition where there was only frizz before. Shea Moisture SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie $12.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Hair Care Rimmel London ScandalEyes Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner Accentuating the waterline is the easiest way to get bedroom eyes in seconds. Rimmel London ScandalEyes Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner ($4) won't run, which makes it perfect for weddings, music festivals, and other sweaty situations. Rimmel ScandalEyes Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner $2 from Ulta Buy Now See more Rimmel Eyeliner Share this post Drugstore BeautyBeauty Shopping