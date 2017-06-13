 Skip Nav
50 Iconic Drugstore Favorites to Try Before You Die

Drugstore brands are the reason we got into beauty. Our love of skin care started with Neutrogena in our preteens, our adoration for makeup began with Wet n Wild red lipstick, and Sally Hansen Hard as Nails will forever have a place in our manicure kits. No matter how many luxury products we discover, some things are better found at the local Walgreens or Rite Aid. To this day, we'll take a stroll through the aisles just to discover new launches and remember old favorites. These iconic drugstore buys are the ones we grew up using (and in some cases our mothers grew up using them, too). Somehow after all these years, they still manage to be the best — and most affordable — products on the market.

Maybelline · Ardell · Neutrogena · Cover Girl · Sally Hansen · Simple · Jergens · Tweezerman · Carmex · Vaseline · Cutex · L'Oreal · Cetaphil · Gillette · Head & Shoulders · Avene · Aquaphor · EOS · Nivea · Garnier · Palmers · La Roche-Posay · John Frieda · Wet n Wild · Klorane · Almay · Aveeno · Dove · Physicians Formula · Olay · EcoTools · Conair · Burt's Bees · No7 · Degree · Herbal Essences · Queen Helene · Shea Moisture · Rimmel
We can remember using this classic lip balm out of the jar when we were young beauty junkies. Nothing is better than Carmex Original ($4) at soothing chapped lips, which is why this yellow tube has become a runway-model beauty essential.

