Instagram brow trends have taken a truly wacky turn this year, blessing us with a new one every single week. The good news is that they don't show any signs of slowing down soon. We've gone from the not-so-weird trend of feather brows right through to eccentric ponytail brow . So, brow fans, there is only one way to settle once and for all how the world feels about these brow trends: a super-scientific poll.