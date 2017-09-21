 Skip Nav
15 Problems Only People With Invisalign Understand

Invisalign is not for the faint of heart. It will challenge your commitment, stamina, and self-confidence. It takes what feels like a bazillion years to complete. It has a million annoying components . . . and yet, it does offer one huge payoff: perfectly straight teeth. Those with Invisalign will agree that these 15 problems come up on the regular during your treatment. And you know what makes suffering through something a tad bit better? Knowing you're not alone.

Strangers always give you a confused stare when looking at your teeth.
You vow never to misplace your trays or wear the wrong number.
They said the treatment would take a year . . . but it's taking far, far longer than that.
Kissing with your trays in ALWAYS feels really awkward.
There's always something to suck out of your teeth.
All your middle school insecurities come out.
You've tried and failed to master the close-mouthed smile.
by Alessia Santoro
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds