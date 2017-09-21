15 Problems Only People With Invisalign Understand

Invisalign is not for the faint of heart. It will challenge your commitment, stamina, and self-confidence. It takes what feels like a bazillion years to complete. It has a million annoying components . . . and yet, it does offer one huge payoff: perfectly straight teeth. Those with Invisalign will agree that these 15 problems come up on the regular during your treatment. And you know what makes suffering through something a tad bit better? Knowing you're not alone.