You'll Drop Your Pink Drink on the Floor When You See James Charles's Neon Skeleton Look

We've been loving the neon makeup look for a while now, then neon skeletons came along and we became even more obsessed. Now, James Charles has blessed us with his version of the neon skull, and of course, it's incredible. In true Mean Girls fashion, if James Charles does a neon skeleton for Halloween, we're going to do a neon skeleton for Halloween.

So, stop whatever you're doing. Cancel all your weekend plans, because you've got some practicing to do! Grab your pink drinks, people. It's time to learn neon makeup.