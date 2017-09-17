 Skip Nav
Jane Fonda's Bangs Take the Word "Glamorous" Up a Million Notches

Jane Fonda's Emmys look has gotten people talking. After all, who can ignore a full-length fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown and an earring and necklace set valued at $2.5 million from Italian jeweler Gismondi 1754? Um, no one.

Although we couldn't help but notice nearly 100 carats of diamonds that Fonda wore backward, her haircut has also sparked conversation. The 79-year-old Grace and Frankie star shook up her usual look with straight bangs and a long ponytail, a far cry from the chic bob she's been sporting for decades.

Fonda balanced all her bling with a simple makeup look: a soft pink lip hue and Old Hollywood-level lashes combined with a neutral cheek.

