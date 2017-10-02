 Skip Nav
Makeup
The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
Taraji P. Henson
Why Taraji P. Henson Says She Won't Straighten Her Hair
Beauty News
Wet n Wild Is Releasing 50+ New Products For Halloween — all Under $6
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Totally Owned the Runway at This Epic Fashion Week Show

Paris Fashion Week ended on a high note the night of Oct. 1. For the very first time, L'Oréal organized a beauty and fashion runway show that was open to the public, featuring 70 hair and makeup looks as well as outfits from 18 established and emerging fashion houses such as Balmain, Mulberry, and Giambattista Valli.

For the special occasion, the Champs Élysées were completely shut down, and the brand's beauty ambassadors all came together to walk down the nearly 200-feet long runway. Doutzen Kroes, Winnie Harlow, Cheryl, and Irina Shayk all strutted their stuff in different outfits, but Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda — who recently shut down Megyn Kelly when she was asked about the plastic surgery she's admitted to having had done in the past — were undoubtedly the true stars of the show. Keep reading to see more of this epic event!

Related
9 Fashion Week Moments That Had Every Woman Clapping in Her Seat

For the occasion, the Champs Élysées was completely shut down, and the show happened right in front of the Arc de Triomphe.
A lot of famous faces strutted down the runway.
Soo Joo Park.
Grace Bol.
Vanessa Moody.
Iskra Lawrence.
Ysaunny Brito.
Barbara Palvin.
Giedre Dukauskaite.
Stefanie Giesinger.
Irina Shayk.
Bianca Balti.
Thylane Blondeau.
Maria Borges.
Taliana Vargas.
Valentina Sampaio.
Doutzen Kroes.
Jane Fonda.
Cheryl.
Helen Mirren.
The whole L'Oréal beauty squad was there for the special occasion.
And some well-known faces sat in the front row.
Jesse Metcalfe.
Arizona Muse and Petra Nemcova.
Cindy Bruna.
Olivier Rousteing and Jasmine Sanders.
Iman Perez.
Noemie Lenoir.
3
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty DiversityFall BeautyBeauty NewsFashion NewsBeauty TrendsL'OréalRunwayHelen MirrenModelsFallParis Fashion WeekJane FondaFashion Week
Join The Conversation
Kim Kardashian
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Model Remington Williams Scouted at Chipotle
Fashion News
by Kelsey Garcia
Off-White Princess Diana Collection Spring 2018
Naomi Campbell
by Sarah Wasilak
Gigi Hadid Wearing H&M Pants in Paris
Gigi Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
Nicki Minaj Cultural Appropriation Twitter Clapback
Nicki Minaj
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds