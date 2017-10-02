Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Totally Owned the Runway at This Epic Fashion Week Show

Paris Fashion Week ended on a high note the night of Oct. 1. For the very first time, L'Oréal organized a beauty and fashion runway show that was open to the public, featuring 70 hair and makeup looks as well as outfits from 18 established and emerging fashion houses such as Balmain, Mulberry, and Giambattista Valli.

For the special occasion, the Champs Élysées were completely shut down, and the brand's beauty ambassadors all came together to walk down the nearly 200-feet long runway. Doutzen Kroes, Winnie Harlow, Cheryl, and Irina Shayk all strutted their stuff in different outfits, but Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda — who recently shut down Megyn Kelly when she was asked about the plastic surgery she's admitted to having had done in the past — were undoubtedly the true stars of the show. Keep reading to see more of this epic event!