See What Jeffree Star Looks Like Without Makeup — Because You Know You Want To
These Are the 21 Hottest June Beauty Launches You Need to Own
Grool! The Mean Girls Burn Book Palette Is Becoming a Reality
I Tried That Viral Black Peel-Off Mask So You Definitely Don't Have To

Jeffree Star Without Makeup

See What Jeffree Star Looks Like Without Makeup — Because You Know You Want To

Whether he's applying a killer neon smoky eye shadow look or testing out a shimmery bronzer, we're pretty used to seeing Jeffree Star with a face full of bold makeup. But have you ever wondered what the YouTuber looks like when it's all stripped away? In his latest video, we get a glimpse at just that, as he tests out three products from Urban Decay's Meltdown Makeup Remover collection.

In the beginning of the video, Jeffree's face is covered in foundation, powder, eye shadow, mascara, and a highly pigmented liquid lipstick. But after a few spritzes of UD's Dissolving Spray, two coats of the clear Lip Oil Stick, and a few swipes of the Cleansing Oil Stick, all of his makeup magically melts away once he wipes it off with a damn washcloth. Watch the video above to see what Jeffree looks like sans makeup — because you know you want to.
