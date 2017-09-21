Jessica Alba Uses This 1 Beauty Product on Both Her Lips and Elbows

When it comes to Fashion Week, Rebecca Minkoff and Jessica Alba are seasoned pros. But even the pros have a few secrets up their sleeves for Fashion Week survival (because let's face it, NYFW is tough for anyone). The stylish duo teamed up for Rebecca's Spring/Summer 2018 presentation, and Honest Beauty was the official sponsor of the show. We got to catch up with both ladies backstage at the presentation, and we needed to know how both mamas and entrepreneurs stay afloat during fashion's most busy and glamorous week. The good news is that you don't have to be a designer or a model to take Rebecca and Jessica's advice. Read on for their tips!