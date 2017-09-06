Wednesday, Sept. 6, Is Your ONLY Chance to Score These Greige Kat Von D Lipsticks!

Early September is host to a plethora of beauty launches, so we wouldn't blame you if you forgot about Kat Von D's Monthly Everlasting Flash Sale. If you recall, the first Wednesday of every month, Kat drops a new Everlasting Liquid Lipstick at Sephora for only 48 hours. So while you're no doubt neck deep in Fall makeup purchases, we urge you to take a look at the shades Kat Von D's offering this month. We just saw for ourselves and these greige tones are too gorgeous to miss.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, you can purchase a never-before-seen lipstick duo of warm and cool neutral colors. The lipsticks are named Haze and Haze II ($36) after Jessica Haze, a makeup artist, friend, and muse to Kat Von D. According to Kat, Jessica's "unconventional aesthetic" contributed to these uniquely vampy looks.

After seeing these colors, we're convinced there's no better duo to rock for the first month of Fall. And as we all know, Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks are extremely longwearing, so these autumnal hues won't stain your PSL cup.

As a reminder: these colors are only available on Sephora.com for 48 hours — or while supplies last — starting Sept. 6.