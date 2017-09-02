 Skip Nav
25 September Beauty Launches We Already Love — and You Should, Too!

September is basically Jan. 1 for beauty-lovers. We use the new "school year" as a time to reset, dye our blond locks back to brunette, book facials to rejuvenate our sun-kissed skin, and buy lots of swag! Here, our editorial team has combed through the hottest Fall launches to pick out the heroes. We've already been loving and using them, and we hope you do, too. Read on!

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream
Anine Bing Savage Rose Perfume Oil
MAC Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water
Sisley Instant Eclat
Context White Charcoal Detox Mask
Stacked Skincare HA Hydrating Serum in Calming Champaca
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand
Essie Nail Polish in Knee-High Life
MAC Viva Glam Taraji P. Henson 2 LipGlass
NYX Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oil in "Lowkey"
Jo Malone London English Oak & Hazelnut Cologne
Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara
Carol's Daughter Karité Coco Velvet Body Cream
Ariana Grande Moonlight
Lipstick Queen Nothing But the Nudes Lipstick in Nothing But the Truth
Lancôme Miel-En-Mousse Foaming Cleansing Makeup Remover with Acacia Honey
Benefit Foolproof Brow Powder
Lash Aid Tweezers & Scissors Set
Deck of Scarlet Edition No. 04 Palette
NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick
Lottie Stamp Liners
Kat Von D Beauty Shade + Light Creme Contour Palette
Lush Ro's Argan Gourmet Soap
Jay Manuel Beauty Face Tuning Primer
Frederic Fekkai One More Day Dry Shampoo
