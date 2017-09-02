25 September Beauty Launches We Already Love — and You Should, Too!

September is basically Jan. 1 for beauty-lovers. We use the new "school year" as a time to reset, dye our blond locks back to brunette, book facials to rejuvenate our sun-kissed skin, and buy lots of swag! Here, our editorial team has combed through the hottest Fall launches to pick out the heroes. We've already been loving and using them, and we hope you do, too. Read on!