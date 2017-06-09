 Skip Nav
Get Excited: Kat Von D Beauty Just Previewed 11 New Glitter Lipsticks!
Kat Von D Glitter Lipstick

Get Excited: Kat Von D Beauty Just Previewed 11 New Glitter Lipsticks!

What is on your lips @juscallmetara and does it come in more colors? 😉 #sneakpeek #bts #ComingSoon #veganbeauty #crueltyfree #katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty #longwear

A post shared by @nmcg30 on

On June 9, Nancy McGuire, VP of product development for Kat Von D beauty products, gave fans an exciting sneak peek at 11 brand-new glitter and rainbow-hued swatches that appear to be from the beauty guru's upcoming lipstick collection. As expected, it didn't take long for fans to lose their sh*t over the yet-to-be-confirmed lipstick colors, with one user writing, "Ohhh my god!!!! YEESSSS! 😍," underneath the Instagram video. "Ahhh!!!!!! This suspense is killing meeee," another user wrote.

No word on if the shimmery swatches shown in the clip will be part of Kat Von D's Everlasting liquid lipsticks line or part of an entirely new collection, but either way, we can't wait to get our hands on this one. Keep reading to see three other sneak peeks from Kat Von D's employees that fans are already suspecting will be part of the forthcoming glitter lipstick line.

What could possibly be on my lips!? 🙊💙 BROWS: @nablacosmetics Brow Pot in Venus and Brow Divine in Neptune LINER: @katvondbeauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and Witches Everlasting Liquid Lipstick LASHES: @houseoflashes Iconic Lashes LIPS: @katvondbeauty HAIR: @scixxorhands #kvdartistrycollective #katvondbeauty #nablacosmetics #houseoflashes #crueltyfreevibez

A post shared by Tara Buenrostro (@juscallmetara) on


I think everyone is excited about this one 😱 #bts #comingsoon #katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty @thekatvond @juscallmetara @sstrazzere @iamleah #sephora #vegan #crueltyfreebeauty pic by @thekatvond

A post shared by @nmcg30 on


Product Development time with @thekatvond is the BEST time!!! 🔥🔥#comingsoon #katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty #thankyou

A post shared by @nmcg30 on

