Kat Von D's Major Labor Day Sale Involves Free Lipstick

A true beauty junkie scours the internet in the days leading up to Labor Day Weekend to scope out the best deals. We're sure you already have your game plan mapped out by now, but prepare yourself for one promotion you haven't heard of yet: Kat Von D Beauty just announced a MAJOR sale this weekend that involves free lipstick and vegan goodness.

If you spend $75 on the brand's site from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4, you will receive a complimentary travel gift set. It includes mini versions of KVD's Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black ($20) and Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Santa Sangre and Exorcism ($21 each). If that wasn't enough, it all comes in an adorable black vegan (of course!) leather vanity bag.

If your budget's a little tighter, then we suggest hitting up a different round of discounts. You can buy any two shades of KVD Studded Kiss Lipsticks for $25. One alone retails for $21, so needless to say, you'll save quite a bit during this limited-time promotion. There's no promotion code needed to score these amazing deals, which are only available via Kat Von D's website.

Cheers to a fun and safe holiday weekend that's filled with good food, friends, and free lipsticks (especially free lipsticks).

