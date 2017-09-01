Wow, These Beauty Products Are on Crazy Sale For Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day isn't just great because you get an extra day off; there are tons of sales going down as well. We're getting especially excited for the online beauty discounts — they're looking pretty good. To get the lowdown on all the deals you can score this year, we rounded up the best offers from Ulta, Sephora, DermStore, NYX, and Macy's. You'll want to get your wallet ready; these are reduced prices you won't want to pass up.