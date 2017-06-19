Hurry! Kat Von D's Serpentina Palette Is Back on Sephora.com For a Limited Time

Last year, we dubbed the Kat Von D Limited-Edition Serpentina Palette the perfect kit for rainbow-loving grunge goddesses, and we've just learned the gorgeous multihued eye shadow set has been rereleased while supplies last!

Here's what we know via a spokesperson from the brand: the eight-shade, Egyptian-inspired metallic range has been brought back officially to the Sephora app. That said, we did some digging and found it is on sephora.com right now, as well, for $45. A Sephora and KVD rep said it is very possible that Sephora's online inventory center still has some remaining product, but it is not being reproduced as a core item. It won't be available at Sephora stores. So if you want it, add it to your cart ASAP!