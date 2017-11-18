15 Beauty Gifts For the Girl Who Loves Kate Spade

Shopping for a beauty-lover seems like an easy task, but you'll want to make sure you get them an item they'll covet. One way you can do that is by narrowing down on a brand you know they're into. Kate Spade is known for its girlie, fun fashion finds, but it also carries enviable beauty products any girl would be happy to get her hands on. So if you have a friend who's downright obsessed, we made it easy and browsed some of the best perfumes, lotions, makeup bags, and even a candle, so all you have to do is buy. Prepare to fall in love, because you might even end up adding some of these picks to your own wish list.