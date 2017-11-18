 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Beauty Gifts For the Girl Who Loves Kate Spade

Shopping for a beauty-lover seems like an easy task, but you'll want to make sure you get them an item they'll covet. One way you can do that is by narrowing down on a brand you know they're into. Kate Spade is known for its girlie, fun fashion finds, but it also carries enviable beauty products any girl would be happy to get her hands on. So if you have a friend who's downright obsessed, we made it easy and browsed some of the best perfumes, lotions, makeup bags, and even a candle, so all you have to do is buy. Prepare to fall in love, because you might even end up adding some of these picks to your own wish list.

Related
50 Beauty Gifts (Under $50) to Grab Before They're Gone
Kate Spade
'Live Colorfully' Eau De Parfum
$78
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Fragrances
Kate Spade
Walk On Air Set ($183 Value)
$100
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Fragrances
Kate Spade
Flamingo Dot Boudoir Chic Compact
$30
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Beauty Tools
Kate Spade
Purse Spray Coffret Gift Set
$50
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Fragrances
Kate Spade
Velvet Watson Lane Briley Small Cosmetics Case
$78
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Makeup & Travel Bags
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Shimmering Powder
$50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bath & Body
Kate Spade
Classic nylon baylor
$128
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags & Cases
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Body Cream
$75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Body Lotions & Creams
Kate Spade
TRULY Collection Coffret
$30
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Fragrances
Kate Spade
Candy Stripe Lotion Dispenser
$19.99
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bath & Body
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Shower Cream
$45
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bath & Body
Kate Spade
Twirl Ladies
$65.99
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Fragrances
Kate Spade
Cameron Street Jardin Abalene Cosmetics Case Set
$118 $79.05
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Makeup & Travel Bags
Kate Spade
Walk on Air Body Lotion
$50
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Body Lotions & Creams
Kate Spade
Bon voyage bazaar large 100z candle
$40
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Candles
Live Colorfully Eau De Parfum
Walk On Air Set
Flamingo Dot Boudoir Chic Compact
Spray Coffret Gift Set
Velvet Watson Lane Briley Cosmetics Case
Colorfully Shimmering Powder
Classic Nylon Baylor
Live Colorfully Body Cream
Truly Collection Coffret
Candy Stripe Lotion Dispenser
Live Colorfully Shower Cream
Twirl Ladies Perfume
Cameron Street Cosmetics Case Set
Walk on Air Body Lotion
Bon Voyage Bazaar Candle
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsGifts Under $100Gifts For WomenBeauty ShoppingGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayBeauty ProductsKate Spade
Shop Story
Read Story
Kate Spade
'Live Colorfully' Eau De Parfum
from Nordstrom
$78
Kate Spade
Walk On Air Set ($183 Value)
from Nordstrom
$100
Kate Spade
Flamingo Dot Boudoir Chic Compact
from Bloomingdale's
$30
Kate Spade
Purse Spray Coffret Gift Set
from Bloomingdale's
$50
Kate Spade
Velvet Watson Lane Briley Small Cosmetics Case
from Macy's
$78
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Shimmering Powder
from Macy's
$50
Kate Spade
Classic nylon baylor
from Kate Spade
$128
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Body Cream
from Bloomingdale's
$75
Kate Spade
TRULY Collection Coffret
from Ulta
$30
Kate Spade
Candy Stripe Lotion Dispenser
from Dillard's
$19.99
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Shower Cream
from Bloomingdale's
$45
Kate Spade
Twirl Ladies
from Bluefly
$65.99
Kate Spade
Cameron Street Jardin Abalene Cosmetics Case Set
from Macy's
$118$79.05
Kate Spade
Walk on Air Body Lotion
from Bloomingdale's
$50
Kate Spade
Bon voyage bazaar large 100z candle
from Kate Spade
$40
Shop More
Kate Spade Body Lotions & Creams SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Body Cream
from Bloomingdale's
$75
Kate Spade
Walk on Air Body Lotion
from Bloomingdale's
$50
Kate Spade
Walk on Air Body Cream - 6.8 oz.
from Lord & Taylor
$75
Kate Spade
Walk on Air Body Lotion - 6.8 oz.
from Lord & Taylor
$50
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Body Lotion - 6.8 oz.
from Lord & Taylor
$50
Kate Spade Makeup & Travel Bags SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Berrie Cosmetic Case
from shopbop.com
$68
Kate Spade
Cameron Street Small Abalense Cosmetic Case
from shopbop.com
$78
Kate Spade
Cameron Street Small Abalense Cosmetic Case
from shopbop.com
$78
Kate Spade
First Prize Cosmetic Bag
from TheRealReal
$70$35
Kate Spade
Logo Cosmetic Case
from TheRealReal
$55
Kate Spade Candles SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Rise to the occasion candle
from Kate Spade
$40$32
Kate Spade
Walk On Air Candle Trio (Limited Edition)
from Nordstrom
$45
Kate Spade
Oak Street Judaica Menorah
from Macy's
$200
Kate Spade
Bazaar large candle
from Kate Spade
$40
Kate Spade
Park large candle
from Kate Spade
$40
Kate Spade Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
All We Want For Christmas Is Kate Spade! 41 Gifts Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over
by Krista Jones
Candles
These 12 Expensive Candles Are Worth Every Dime
by Sarah Siegel
Mother's Day
23 Stylish Gifts That'll Make Mom Smile For $50 or Less
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday Living
29 Uplifting Quote Gifts That Will Inspire Friends and Family
by Hilary White
Kate Spade Makeup & Travel Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jbyjilly
coffeeandshortdresses
carlyahill
randigarrettdesign
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds