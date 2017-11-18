Kate Spade Beauty Gifts
15 Beauty Gifts For the Girl Who Loves Kate Spade
Shopping for a beauty-lover seems like an easy task, but you'll want to make sure you get them an item they'll covet. One way you can do that is by narrowing down on a brand you know they're into. Kate Spade is known for its girlie, fun fashion finds, but it also carries enviable beauty products any girl would be happy to get her hands on. So if you have a friend who's downright obsessed, we made it easy and browsed some of the best perfumes, lotions, makeup bags, and even a candle, so all you have to do is buy. Prepare to fall in love, because you might even end up adding some of these picks to your own wish list.
'Live Colorfully' Eau De Parfum
$78
from Nordstrom
Flamingo Dot Boudoir Chic Compact
$30
Purse Spray Coffret Gift Set
$50
Velvet Watson Lane Briley Small Cosmetics Case
$78
Live Colorfully Shimmering Powder
$50
Live Colorfully Body Cream
$75
Candy Stripe Lotion Dispenser
$19.99
from Dillard's
Live Colorfully Shower Cream
$45
Cameron Street Jardin Abalene Cosmetics Case Set
$118 $79.05
Walk on Air Body Lotion
$50
Bon voyage bazaar large 100z candle
$40
from Kate Spade
