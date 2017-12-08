 Skip Nav
These Sparkly Beauty 'Grams Prove 2017 Was the Year of Kirakira
These Sparkly Beauty 'Grams Prove 2017 Was the Year of Kirakira

It seems no feed can escape Kirakira+, the Japanese app that enhances everything to look extra sparkly. It first launched in 2015, but only started taking over Instagram in the Fall thanks to its popularity during the Spring 2018 runway shows in September.

One of the earliest adopters we saw was makeup legend Pat McGrath, whose glittery collection of makeup was perfect for the filters. Other celebrity makeup artists, like Patrick Ta and Mario Dedivanovic, have also been known to utilize the app to enhance their already-gorgeous creations. Nail artists and beauty bloggers have joined in, too, so it's one "extra" shimmering party over on Instagram.

50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree

Ahead, find some of 2017's best Kirakira beauty moments to inspire your holiday looks. If you haven't already downloaded the app, what are you waiting for?

