 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Krispy Kreme Lip Balms Are Even More Beautiful Than That Glowing "Hot Now" Sign
Beauty News
The Beauty and the Beast x Lorac Makeup Collection Is Now Available at Ulta!
Beauty News
Ikea Is About to Smell Really F*cking Bougie Thanks to Byredo
Beauty News
Too Faced Is Launching Another Unicorn Tears Lipstick — and It May Be Better Than the Original
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Krispy Kreme Lip Balms Are Even More Beautiful Than That Glowing "Hot Now" Sign

The next best thing after actually eating a Krispy Kreme doughnut might just be tasting one all day long. The beloved doughnut company has officially entered the kitschy cosmetics realm of flavored lip balms with various selections.

For starters, there's the elusive Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Flavored Lip Balm Gift Set. The fun and quirky kit includes five lip balms inspired by the following doughnut flavors: glazed strawberry, glazed chocolate cake, original glazed, chocolate iced glazed with sprinkles, and glazed cruller.

At $5, the set is a steal! The only issue with this one, however, is that it seems difficult to find. It's no longer available for purchase online; however, it was once sold online by Walmart — leading us to believe that it may be available in stores. The set was also recently spotted at an ArcLight Cinemas theater, so it may be available at certain movie theaters in addition to novelty candy stores.

If you're unable to snag the entire set, Krispy Kreme has also released individual lip balms that come in the shape of doughnuts! Three flavors — strawberry sprinkles, glazed chocolate cake, and strawberry iced — are currently available at Claire's for $5 each.

Look ahead to scope out the many sweet selections.

Related
27 Editor-Approved Lip Balms You Need in Your Collection

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingKrispy KremeLip BalmBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Lip Smacker Valentine's Day
Beauty News
Lip Smacker's Minnie and Mickey Balms Are the Cutest Valentine's Day Gift
by Sarah Siegel
How to Treat a Chapped Nose You Get From a Cold
Beauty Tips
How to Prevent (and Get Rid of) a Cold-Induced Chapped Nose
by Jaime Richards
Lip Smacker Marvel Lip Balms
Geek Culture
Comic Book Fans Are Going to Obsess Over These Super Lip Balms
by Sarah Siegel
Nontoxic Skin Care Ingredients
Beauty Tips
10 Nontoxic Skin Care Ingredients That Beauty Experts Swear By
by Liz Thompson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds