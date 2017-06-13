Krispy Kreme Lip Balms Are Even More Beautiful Than That Glowing "Hot Now" Sign

The next best thing after actually eating a Krispy Kreme doughnut might just be tasting one all day long. The beloved doughnut company has officially entered the kitschy cosmetics realm of flavored lip balms with various selections.

For starters, there's the elusive Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Flavored Lip Balm Gift Set. The fun and quirky kit includes five lip balms inspired by the following doughnut flavors: glazed strawberry, glazed chocolate cake, original glazed, chocolate iced glazed with sprinkles, and glazed cruller.

At $5, the set is a steal! The only issue with this one, however, is that it seems difficult to find. It's no longer available for purchase online; however, it was once sold online by Walmart — leading us to believe that it may be available in stores. The set was also recently spotted at an ArcLight Cinemas theater, so it may be available at certain movie theaters in addition to novelty candy stores.

If you're unable to snag the entire set, Krispy Kreme has also released individual lip balms that come in the shape of doughnuts! Three flavors — strawberry sprinkles, glazed chocolate cake, and strawberry iced — are currently available at Claire's for $5 each.

Look ahead to scope out the many sweet selections.