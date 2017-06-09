 Skip Nav
Embrace Your Grungy Glam With This Silky Purple Waterproof Liquid Lipstick
Just as we were getting ready to trade in our dark lipstick shades for brighter Summer hues, LASplash Cosmetics unveiled the perfect purple liquid lipstick in a brand new formula. Perilous is part of the Angels x Sinners Collection, and it'll instantly make you feel like you're on the dark side.

Since it has been revamped and totally upgraded for extended wear time, the new liquid lipstick formula is described as the "silkiest formula yet." It's lightweight, soft, and suppermatte. But the best part about the lippie is that it's water resistant for up to four hours, so we don't need to ditch the dark side during pool time.

Keep reading to see swatches and more photos of the LASplash Cosmetics Wickedly Divine Liquid Lipstick in Perilous ($18).

