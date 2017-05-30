 Skip Nav
The Liquid Lipsticks You Haven't Tried Yet — All Under $20

If you're an avid makeup wearer, odds are you have a few liquid lipsticks in your collection. The unique formula does what regular lipsticks can't, as it lasts forever, doesn't transfer, and won't disappear when you eat or drink. By now you've probably tried Anastasia Beverly Hills or Kat Von D or you own at least one Kylie Lip Kit, but there are a ton of liquid lipsticks we can guarantee you haven't tested. There are under-the-radar lipsticks in your drugstore or all over your Instagram feed with unique colors, new formulas, and cute packaging. We've rounded up as many lesser known lipsticks as we could, so keep reading to see what brands you've been missing.

See Swatches of Every Color of Huda Kattan's Liquid Lipsticks

