 Skip Nav
Rihanna
Yes, Fenty Beauty Is Cruelty-Free — Because Rihanna F*cking Gets It
Beauty News
Your Eyebrow Makeup Actually Does This 1 Unexpected Hack
Tim Burton
35 Terrifyingly Charming Tattoos For Tim Burton Superfans
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Leaf Tattoos That Will Make Fall a Permanent Season . . . on Your Body!

Whether you love Fall, Canada, or just nature in general, a leaf tattoo is a great way to show it off. Maybe Fall is your favorite season and the changing leaves make you so happy. Or maybe you hail from Canada and want to stamp a maple leaf on yourself forever. Or maybe you feel at peace in nature. All of these are amazing reasons to put one of the many varieties of leaves on yourself in tattoo form. Keep reading to see just a few examples of how stunning these tattoos can be.

Related
17 Beautiful Tree Tattoos For Those of Us Who Are One With Nature

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall BeautyTattoosFall
Join The Conversation
Tim Burton
by Sarah Siegel
Female Tattoo Artists on Instagram
Tattoos
30 Badass Female Tattoo Artists to Follow on Instagram ASAP
by Brinton Parker
Sister Tattoos
Tattoos
54 Sister Tattoos That Prove She's Your Best Friend in the World
by Hilary White
Gemini Tattoos
Tattoos
by Hedy Phillips
Sagittarius Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
These 15 Sagittarius Tattoo Ideas Will Hit the Mark
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds