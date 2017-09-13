22 Leaf Tattoos That Will Make Fall a Permanent Season . . . on Your Body!

Whether you love Fall, Canada, or just nature in general, a leaf tattoo is a great way to show it off. Maybe Fall is your favorite season and the changing leaves make you so happy. Or maybe you hail from Canada and want to stamp a maple leaf on yourself forever. Or maybe you feel at peace in nature. All of these are amazing reasons to put one of the many varieties of leaves on yourself in tattoo form. Keep reading to see just a few examples of how stunning these tattoos can be.



