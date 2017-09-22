We Bet David Bowie Would Approve of These Lightning Bolt Brows

Surprise! Another brow trend has arrived. But this one involves an eyeliner trend too, so obviously we're here for it.

Lightning bolt brows are our current favorite look and perfect for those who prefer a superhero Halloween costume. Zakia Wahbi is the artist behind the brows, and she's made it look surprisingly chic. She used the obvious brow hero, Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade ($18), to create those razor-sharp points, and Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife (girl is truly glowing) for both her highlight and shadow. Zakia stepped up her bold brows with different colored eyes for an even more stand-out look.

Commenters are just as surprised at their love for the look, saying, "it actually looks good though" and "huh this is actually cool."

The best part? Even if you're a novice at drawing on your brows, just bolt them out if you mess up.



