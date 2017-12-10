Of Course This New Princess Leia Lip Balm Smells Like Cinnamon Buns

We've loved Princess Leia since childhood thanks to feminist icon Carrie Fisher, who taught us that girls can fight even better (and smarter) than boys. Imagine our delight when we learned that, starting in 2018, we can carry a reminder of her strength in our purse thanks to Lip Smacker's Disney Tsum Tsum Lip Balm ($5).

Like all Lip Smacker Tsum Tsum balms, the adorable spherical packaging unscrews to reveal an egg-shaped lip balm. The moisturizing formula will protect your pout from the harsh weather and has a sweet taste. Naturally, Leia's flavor is Cinnamon Buns, a tribute to her iconic hairstyle.



You'll have to wait until 2018 to add the princess to your Lip Smacker collection, but if you're a Star Wars megafan, you can purchase the rest of the Tsum Tsum Star Wars collection now on Lip Smacker's website.