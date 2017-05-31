 Skip Nav
12 Celebrities Who Channeled 1970s Cher With Their Ultralong Hair

It seems like every celebrity has been showing up to the red carpet lately rocking ultralong, pin-straight hair — giving us some serious mane envy. The sleek style is dramatic, is glamorous, and evokes images of one of the biggest pop stars in history: Cher.

In the early days of the music icon's career during the '60s and '70s, the star's go-to look included wearing her jet-black hair down to her lower back and frequently pairing it with bold lashes. We are thrilled to see her signature hairstyle coming back, with many celebrities rocking the trend both at events and in their everyday lives.

On the icon's 71st birthday, Kim Kardashian posted nine photos of Cher to her Instagram, calling the singer her "fashion icon." Since Kim has been rocking this hair for a few months now, it's clear she draws a lot of beauty inspiration from Cher as well.

Of course, most people aren't blessed with hair this long, thick, and smooth. To wear this look yourself, you may want to invest in some extensions and a solid hair straightener.

Read on to see all the stars channeling Cher, and check out some gorgeous vintage photos of the music icon herself.

Cher's Turning Back Time With This Iconic Billboard Music Awards Look

