Proof That Lucy Hale’s Hair Is Your Dream Lob Look

Celebrities are always posting snaps on themselves on Instagram with a fresh new cut, and we take no shame in saving those pics to show our hairstylists. There's one celebrity in particular who always has a gorgeous new style to show off, and that's Lucy Hale. The Pretty Little Liars star has tried every variation of the long bob, and every single one is better than the last. From sleek black hair to a relaxed highlighted fringe, we're officially stealing her style. The mastermind behind every look is celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, who is also the lady behind Jenna Jewan Tatum's fabulous waves.

We've searched Lucy's Instagram for the best of her styles to give you the Summer hair lob inspiration of your dreams.

