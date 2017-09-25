Thanks to Lush, You Could Get All Your Christmas Shopping Done Right This Way

 Skip Nav
Lush is always a safe bet when it comes to Christmas shopping, and this year, the brand has put together its best gift sets yet. On top of some incredible bath bombs and gorgeous sparkle jars, three of everyone's favorite smells (Snow Fairy, Rose Jam, and Twilight) will also be put back on the shelves. Starting at just $18 and going all the way to $350, it has something for just about every occasion, from your office's Secret Santa to a present that your best friend will obsess over. Keep reading to discover all the goods, and get your shopping carts ready: they'll be hitting stores this October.

Lush Jolly Hollydays
Lush Winter Garden
Lush The Snowman
Lush Sweet Christmas
Lush Stardust
Lush Snap
Lush Happy Christmas
Lush Dreamscape
Lush Christmas Bathtime Favorites
Lush Best Wishes
Lush 12 Days of Christmas
Lush Rosy Christmas
Lush Evergreen
Lush Wonderful Christmas Time
Lush The Night Before Christmas
Lush Starry Night
Lush Sparkle
Lush Snow Fairy
Lush Snowflakes
Lush Snowdrop
Lush Secret Garden
Lush Season's Greetings
Lush Oh Christmas Tree
Lush Merry Christmas
Lush Merry and Bright
Lush Little Snow Fairy
Lush Joy to the World
Lush Man in the Moon
Lush Intergalactic
Lush Golden Wonder
Lush Deck the Halls
Bath BombsHoliday BeautyBeauty ShoppingBody CareBeauty Products
