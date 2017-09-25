Thanks to Lush, You Could Get All Your Christmas Shopping Done Right This Way

Lush is always a safe bet when it comes to Christmas shopping, and this year, the brand has put together its best gift sets yet. On top of some incredible bath bombs and gorgeous sparkle jars, three of everyone's favorite smells (Snow Fairy, Rose Jam, and Twilight) will also be put back on the shelves. Starting at just $18 and going all the way to $350, it has something for just about every occasion, from your office's Secret Santa to a present that your best friend will obsess over. Keep reading to discover all the goods, and get your shopping carts ready: they'll be hitting stores this October.